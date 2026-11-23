The transition from hospital to skilled nursing facility remains one of the most vulnerable points in care, with easily preventable issues, such as documentation gaps, medication management or a hospital’s unrealistic expectations for placement, sending a discharged resident right back where they started.

Incomplete information, inconsistent communication and mismatched expectations are major contributors to breakdowns during the first 24 to 72 hours, which are crucial for success after admission, experts say.

“The biggest gaps I see are really in the data transfer and getting a good picture of the residents when they come in,” Bret Martin, regional vice president at Aviata Health Group, who said that the best acute care partnerships rest on honesty in both documentation of need and expectation of care from the skilled nursing facility (SNF).

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“When we come in and we say, ‘Hey, we’re a one star,’ [because] we take your difficult patients, but if you don’t want them to end up back to you, please tell us about the difficulty behind them, and that’s usually when you have that very transparent conversation with the CFO and then they start working with the CMO,” Martin said.

Skilled nursing providers need to establish transparent relationships with hospital partners, making it clear that they are willing to accept challenging patients but need hospitals to disclose the circumstances surrounding those patients. Important details can easily be overlooked or omitted during discharge planning from the hospital, such as whether a patient requires one-to-one observation, physical restraints, or additional security support, Martin told Skilled Nursing News.

Facility star ratings within a chain may suffer when they accept more challenging cases, yet those facilities are also valued for their willingness and ability to admit residents with more complex needs, he noted.

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And especially for such lower rated facilities, it is especially important that the quality of information about a resident transferred from the hospital to the SNF is accurate and up to date, Martin said. Facilities need a complete and accurate understanding of a patient’s clinical condition, behavioral history, care requirements, and resource needs before accepting the admission, he said.

These omissions can create significant problems once the patient arrives at the SNF, particularly when the receiving facility has fewer resources than the hospital, and the family has different expectations about the environment and level of care.

Aviata places considerable emphasis on the admission experience, including having its mission and patient experience teams engage patients and families early in the transition, Martin said.

“It’s just about getting out in front of them, meeting them there at the door, and hopefully from a customer service centered approach,” he added.

Florida-based Aviata operates more than 50 skilled nursing and senior care facilities across Florida.

Medication management and in-house pharmacies

According to Erin Shvetzoff Hennessey, CEO Health Dimensions Group, where the communication breaks down often is when passing along medication history. And so HDG has been working to standardize its process, especially as medication management and pharmacy coordination have gained increasing important with more and more complex needs in not only SNF transfers but also discharges to assisted living facilities (ALFs), she said.

“Our focus this year has been on pharmacy,” Hennessey told SNN. “That’s one of our goals this year because it’s a big issue for families, residents and staff [and] communication with orders, making sure we have availability and quick availability on some of these transfers.”

Minnesota-based HDG provides management services to nearly 50 senior living and care communities across eight states.

In the past, hospitals and facilities were used to having assisted living residents manage their own medications, with family members handling prescription pickups and refills. However, today, more residents rely on facility-supported medication management and coordinated pharmacy services. This creates new expectations for pharmacy partners.

ALFs in particular are not always accustomed to managing these more complicated transitions, she said, adding that pharmacy partners therefore have an important role to play in educating staff and ensuring medication continuity.

There also needs to be a mindset shift when it comes to medication management, Martin said. Some facilities still reflect older approaches requiring all of the patient’s scripts, at times on paper, he said, and that can unnecessarily delay admissions or resident movement if they don’t accommodate electronic prescriptions and coordinated medication management.

Some providers have turned to in-house pharmacies, finding that care can also be simplified by obtaining the medications from their pharmacies rather than external ones like Walgreens.

“We have pharmacies in our facilities all the time now, and we prefer us,” said Hennessey. “We want to manage that relationship for continuity and safety.”