Health systems have been embedding doctors and nurse practitioners (NPs) within their post-acute networks through hospital extension programs to great success. This type of deeper collaboration has cut hospital readmission rates and improved other quality metrics so much that some providers have turned to creating their own in-house hospital extenders.

These programs typically involve a dedicated team of physicians or advanced practice providers who extend the hospitalist team into the skilled nursing facility (SNF). By regularly working alongside SNF staff, these clinicians develop a better understanding of the SNF environment, its capabilities and challenges, according to Joseph Kiernan, chief strategy officer and senior vice president of network development at Ocean Healthcare.

“We work with some very innovative and smart health systems who have what they refer to as an ‘extensivist program’ – it’s a carve out of their hospitalist team and they all report to the same one department,” Kiernan told Skilled Nursing News.

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Ocean Healthcare operates 12 skilled nursing facilities. The SNFs, all located in New Jersey, have over 2,100 beds as well as other assets in long-term care, including Hospice, Skilled Home Care, and Behavioral Health.

Members of the hospital team regularly round in nursing homes, and over time, gain an understanding of the crucial differences between the two healthcare settings, especially the limitations of a SNF’s resources. For example, unlike hospitals, SNFs don’t always have a nurse waiting on the IV team for catheter insertions, Kiernan noted.

This familiarity helps establish realistic expectations and stronger working relationships. Rather than assuming SNFs have the same resources as hospitals, hospital-based clinicians learn how facilities actually operate and what services they can provide. More importantly, these relationships create direct communication channels between hospital and SNF clinicians.

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“The best part is that communication goes back to the hospital,” Kiernan said.

The result is better coordination around patient care, appropriate lengths of stay, and decisions about when a patient needs to return to the hospital for evaluation or treatment, Kiernan said.

When clinicians have established relationships and communicate regularly, they can address concerns collaboratively rather than automatically sending patients back to the hospital, he explained.

“The readmission reduction is really where the success comes in on that because they’re having community conversations with each other” and any care plan changes or further investigations, such as whether an evaluation needs to be completed or more labs need to be ordered, are quickly implemented, he said.

“We really like it, and it works well when it’s executed properly, and you’ve got the right relationship,” Kiernan said.

Owning ‘extenders’

For Florida-based Aviata Health Group, the hospital extension model of having higher skilled clinical practitioners in the building is so valuable that rather than relying on hospitals to provide additional clinical resources to its facilities, Aviata developed its own program, hiring advanced practice providers and placing them directly in its SNFs, Bret Martin, Aviata’s regional vice president of operations told SNN.

“We actually went 180. We started our own program and hired our own extenders in the facilities, and we have them working with the medical directors, usually those physicians who are credentialed at the local hospitals,” Martin said.

The presence of in-house nurse practitioners and physicians has allowed Aviata’s clinical teams, including the directors or nursing (DONs) who may be registered nurses, to gain more confidence. Also, the parity in skill and knowledge for the hospital extenders allowed clearer, ‘peer to peer’ communication between hospital and SNF staff, he said.

Of course, Aviata had to make sure that everyone understood that its advanced practice providers were there to support a facility’s leadership and improve patient outcomes, not take over the DON’s responsibilities.

The creation of the SNF role for NPs and physicians was also spurred when Aviata facilities were facing delays in getting hospitalists to round in SNFs.

“Whereas before we would [request doctors and NPs] from our hospitals partners, we now have them in the buildings under a separate entity, and ultimately [they are] an extension of us,” Martin said. “We said, ‘Hey, we can’t really rely on the hospital, so we brought them in-house and really tried to have them rounding and working with the physicians and their extenders.”

The goal was to intervene earlier when patients experience changes in condition and prevent avoidable hospital transfers, he said, and it has worked.

Aviata Health operates more than 50 skilled nursing and senior care facilities across Florida.