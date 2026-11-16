Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday announced that 12 companies operating more than 200 nursing homes and long-term care facilities in the state have agreed to stop automatically denying admission to prospective residents because they take prescribed opioids.

Residents who take opioids for pain management, due to a disability and opioid use disorder can be denied admission due to the higher liability and risk of falls associated with such patients.

In fact, a 2024 study of hospital referrals at two Baltimore hospitals found that patients with opioid use disorder had a lower skilled nursing facility (SNF) acceptance rate despite more referrals than those without the disorder. Fewer facilities , or about 31.3%, agreed to accept SNF referrals of patients with opioid use disorder compared to 46.9% without OUD. Ultimately, patients with OUD were also less likely to be discharged to a SNF, 65.6% compared with 70.3%.

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The agreements between the attorney general’s office and SNFs in Pennsylvania require providers to evaluate applicants individually rather than impose blanket restrictions based on medications such as methadone.

The investigation followed a 2024 complaint involving a woman whose mother was reportedly denied admission to multiple rehabilitation facilities after a hip fracture because she had taken physician-prescribed methadone for chronic pain for 20 years.

The Americans with Disabilities Act generally prohibits covered facilities from denying admission solely because a person takes legally prescribed medication to treat a disability. Providers must conduct individualized assessments and consider reasonable accommodations, the attorney general’s office noted.