Recent nursing home closures have sparked class-action lawsuits and regulatory legal battles over abrupt staff layoffs, unpaid wages and sudden facility shutdowns.

And attorneys working in the sector believe there are broader implications at work, including laws that punish employees rather than the business itself. A nursing home closure isn’t a simple event; it’s a regulatory and operational process involving residents, regulators and other stakeholders, along with employees. With so many stakeholders needing answers and care, employer obligations have not gotten proper attention, SNF lawyers said.

“Over the past few years, I certainly have seen an increase in nursing homes closing,” Ellie Tucker, partner at Hall Render Killian Heath and Lyman law firm in Indianapolis, told Skilled Nursing News. “While I have not seen a large number of these types of lawsuits, the recent newsworthy cases may bring greater attention to the employment obligations that accompany a facility closure and should certainly serve as cautionary tales for providers who are considering closing.”

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Closures are clearly a balancing act with financial and regulatory pressures, and early recognition of financial distress and advance planning becomes increasingly important to protect everyone involved if operations need to stop.

“Providers who begin planning while they still have financial runway are in a much better position to protect residents, communicate with employees and regulators, satisfy applicable notice requirements and reduce the risk that an already difficult closure results in additional litigation,” Tucker said.

Most recently, former employees of Waterview Heights Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in New York in September filed a class action lawsuit, alleging more than 200 staff didn’t receive legally required advance notice of closure, according to a report from Rochester First.

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Waterview closed following years of regulatory problems and state oversight, the report found.

And in 2024, nursing home workers for a facility in St. Louis, Missouri, were awarded $2 million in a lawsuit, following an abrupt closure when more than 170 residents needed to be relocated to nearby nursing homes.

Owners reportedly ran out of money to pay employees, and a chaotic overnight closure in late 2023 followed, but as of October, the owners agreed to pay about $365,000 to 184 employees, their lawyers and the company that administers the payout although it’s one-fifth of the $2 million in damages awarded in 2025.

Current citations fine the administrator

Jason Lundy, partner with Ice Miller Health Care Group in Chicago, told Skilled Nursing News that there is a major regulatory sanction for a nursing home to close without giving the state survey agency proper advance notice.

“In the U.S. Code, the facility administrator who fails to give 60 days’ notice [of closure], get approval for a relocation plan, etc., can be personally fined up to $100,000, and even more now adjusted for inflation,” said Lundy. It’s unclear if CMS has imposed these drastic fines related to the most recent abrupt closures.

While the fines are meant to discourage abrupt facility closures, it doesn’t go far enough. It would have been more effective if it was imposed on facility operators and/or owners of the buildings, instead of pinned on the hired administrators, Lundy said. The intention of the fines would be better realized also if they were more widely known – and imposed, he added.

It also doesn’t help that there are some overlapping details “muddying it up” as part of Title 42 of the U.S. Code, Lundy said, which both relate to closures but have differing citations: one being the $100,000 citation to the administrator, and another refers to internal citations, with the first offense for noncompliance being a $500 personal fine to the administrator.

Not enough runway to wind down

Struggling nursing homes have the fewest resources and least financial runway to wind down operations in an orderly manner, Tucker said. Leadership lacking thoughtful, forward-looking financial projections will quickly find themselves “upside down,” she said, unable to keep the lights on or meet payroll.

“These circumstances can lead to abrupt closure decisions, without adequate time to account for the lead time required for all relevant stakeholders,” said Tucker. “That can create regulatory exposure, but it can also lead to greater private plaintiff scrutiny.”

The nursing home remains an employer through the closure process and is required to comply with employment laws and obligations, Tucker added. That includes advance-notice requirements under the federal WARN Act and state-law corollaries.

In the Waterview Heights case, New York’s WARN Act required 90 days’ notice. A certified nurse aide involved in the lawsuit found out about the closure during a meeting in late August and was terminated six days later, according to the report, while another former staff member received a termination notice at the same time and was laid off in a matter of weeks.

“Unlike many of the resident protections implicated in a nursing home closure, WARN is enforced principally through private litigation, which may help explain why employees have been at the center of some of the recent closure-related class actions,” said Tucker.

And nursing home leadership can quickly become overwhelmed with identifying appropriate placements for residents and communicating those changes with regulators, while also navigating concerns from residents and their families, said Tucker.

“Obligations owed to employees during the wind-down can sometimes receive less attention,” Tucker said, since resident concerns are top priority. “While the regulatory closure process places significant emphasis on protecting residents and ensuring continuity of care, employees are protected through a different legal framework.”

Struggle to remain viable amid closures

And while there are some protections for employees, providers continue to face pressure on operating margins, workforce challenges, rising costs, and an increasingly demanding regulatory environment, said Tucker.

“Together these factors make it increasingly difficult for facilities to remain viable,” said Tucker.

But nursing homes can’t close their doors without careful planning and process, Tucker said. The closure of a facility is a significant undertaking and often disruptive to the community.

“Residents in nursing homes are a vulnerable population who require notice and planning prior to discharge, and the closure itself requires communication and coordination with relevant regulators to protect residents,” said Tucker.

Tucker has walked nursing home operators through the closing process before, and it takes time to identify the best alternative placements for residents and ensure their needs can continue to be met.

And, families of residents face significant burdens in helping choose what comes next for their loved one, Tucker said.