RETHINK Forum
RETHINK Forum

The Tricky Business of Managing Margins in Nursing Homes When Reimbursement Rates Fall Short 

By Amy Stulick| November 13, 2026

Amy Stulick

A Buffalo transplant living in LA, Amy has worked as a business journalist for more than two years and has been in the profession for seven-plus. She is an avid (sometimes poolside) science fiction reader, nature lover and roller derby novice.

Contact: [email protected], 312-967-0762