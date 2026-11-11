Nursing Homes Turn to Slow and Steady — but Some Unexpected — Ways to Bolster the Workforce

Employment in the nursing home sector is edging up, according to the latest monthly statistics, and providers say it is backed in part by some slow-but-sure recruitment strategies that they have only ramped up recently.

Providers continue to apply approaches to recruiting and retaining workers that include international recruitment, career development, partnerships with educational institutions, and dipping into nontraditional labor pools. However, despite restrictive immigration policies, the recruitment of immigrant nurses remains a key pathway to bolster the workforce for some providers.

Contrary to expectations, Andrea Thayer, co-owner and vice president of Care and Rehab, a family-owned network of senior living and skilled nursing facilities in Wisconsin and Minnesota, described international recruitment as one of Care and Rehab’s most successful – and reliable – workforce initiatives.

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Care and Rehab sponsors international workers for various positions, including caregivers, housekeepers and cooks. The workers as highly motivated and eager to contribute. Many are willing to pick up additional shifts, although the company encourages them to maintain a healthy work-life balance. Care and Rehab’s international labor pool has also allowed it to cut its use of agency worker as well, she said.

“I could not talk enough about international recruitment because it’s fantastic,” Thayer told Skilled Nursing News. “America is their dream, so they can’t wait to get here. And when they get here, they work double shifts … they love to work.”

Care and Rehab has been recruiting internationally for nine years, using an outside recruiter to identify candidates and conducting multiple interviews to evaluate their qualifications, English proficiency and references, Thayer said. Care and Rehab has had success in recruiting nurses from the Philippines, several African countries, Sri Lanka and Nepal.

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The process does require a long-term commitment, but the wait is worth it, Thayer said.

Internationally recruited registered nurses generally take two to three years to arrive, while certified nursing assistants, caregivers, cooks and other workers can take approximately five years. And while the immigration process has slowed somewhat, it has not stopped, she said despite perceptions that changing immigration policies have effectively ended international recruitment.

Care and Rehab also operates its own accredited CNA training school, allowing sponsored caregivers to receive additional training after arriving. After all, international nurses must pass the U.S. National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) before they can be sponsored as registered nurses.

International employees arrive through permanent visa and green card sponsorship, and employers must demonstrate that they have advertised positions domestically and cannot fill them with available U.S. workers. Care and Rehab also works with three immigration attorneys to navigate the process and ensure compliance.

Care and Rehab also tries to encourage long-term retention by helping international employees establish roots in their communities, including buying homes, raising families and pursuing additional education. Thayer noted that the affordability of rural Wisconsin can be an advantage compared with larger metropolitan areas.

Nontraditional workers

While Michelle Stuercke, chief clinical officer at TCM Consulting and Management where she oversees six skilled nursing facilities and consults with nine additional facilities, said her organization has not pursued international recruitment, she described several other approaches to expanding the available workforce.

One of these approached involves partnerships with schools serving students with special needs. Her facilities have employed these individuals in laundry, activities and dietary and culinary departments, including dishwashing, food service and clearing tables.

“We have several schools in our area that work with kids with special needs, so whether it’s Down syndrome or autism,” said Stuercke. “And I will tell you that they are probably the best workers because they always come to work, they do exactly what you tell them to do. They are a great asset, and the residents really seem to embrace them.

She encouraged nursing homes to consider nontraditional labor pools, particularly for positions that are difficult to fill.

Developing the internal workforce

Developing employees from within as another important recruitment and retention strategy that both organizations are using.

“We found that we had lots of nurses who were very interested in making that leadership leap but were nervous because they didn’t feel like they had the skills or the tools, or that they were ready. So we started some nursing leadership training programs,” Stuercke told SNN.

TCM’s nursing leadership program has helped fill approximately three-quarters of the organization’s nursing leadership vacancies over several years, she said. The program provides nurses interested in advancing into leadership roles with the skills, tools and confidence needed to make the transition. Her organization also offers administrator-in-training opportunities.

Care and Rehab has a similar nursing ladder program, Thayer said.

“It’s really important if we can develop nurses from within,” she said. “It’s not always possible, however, so that’s when we do a lot of international recruitment.”

In recruiting clinical workers or deepening the skills of current workers, TCM also has partnerships with local universities, community colleges and certified nursing assistant CNA), licensed practical nurse (LPN) and registered nursing (RN) programs. Her facilities welcome students for hands-on clinical experiences and work with them to accommodate their academic schedules.

At TCM, Students can begin as CNAs, continue working while pursuing LPN credentials and eventually advance to registered nursing positions. Stuercke said welcoming students and making them feel like part of the team increases the likelihood that they will return as employees.

Care and Rehab has also renewed its investment in community events and local engagement following interruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Participating in community activities helps residents and prospective employees become familiar with the organization and recognize employment opportunities close to home, Thayer said. The company also uses employee referral bonuses, relocation assistance and sign-on bonuses when needed, recognizing existing employees as valuable ambassadors for recruitment.

For Stuercke, scheduling flexibility was another strategy she identified as essential to attracting workers. Rather than adhering rigidly to traditional nursing shifts, facilities can adjust schedules to accommodate employees’ family and childcare responsibilities, she said. One facility introduced a shift from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for parents who needed to drop their children off at school and be home for afternoon pickup.

In the end, Stuerkce and Thayer, who both spoke at a recent webinar on staffing hosted by Skilled Nursing News, said the best way to recruit and retain is to create workplaces where employees feel welcomed, supported and valued.

The latest workforce data released last Friday from the Bureau of Labor and Statistics (BLS) shows that nursing and residential care facilities total employment rose to 3.495 million in October 2026, compared to 3.489 million in September 2026, with skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) added 2,100 jobs in October, bringing total SNF employment roughly 33,100 higher than in October 2025.