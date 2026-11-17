Driven by abundant capital, including private capital, and growing demand for skilled nursing care, the nursing home sector will remain a hotbed of M&A activity, with market conditions favoring high-quality operators expanding into new markets, according to financial experts.

In 2026, industry expansion has mainly occurred through acquisitions rather than new construction, given prohibitive development costs, with established operators acquiring facilities from owners who are exiting markets, restructuring portfolios or concentrating on their strongest assets, Joseph Borenstein, senior managing director and head of healthcare at MONTICELLOAM, a specialized real estate and asset-based lending firm, told Skilled Nursing News.

Some operators are scaling back, while others are using acquisitions to expand their regional footprints or enter new states, he said.

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Backing all this activity is unprecedented liquidity, sophistication of lender expertise and strong financial health of the sector, which all bodes well for quality, Borenstein added.

In Borenstein’s view the current financing environment is the healthiest the sector has experienced in approximately a decade.

“It’s a very competitive landscape right now from a lender’s perspective as far as financing goes,” Borenstein said. “There’s just a lot of dollars out there that people are looking to put into really high-quality operators.”

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As established healthcare lenders continue to expand their involvement, new capital providers are entering the market with specialized healthcare expertise. Unlike previous cycles, when commercial real estate lenders sometimes ventured into skilled nursing without sufficient industry experience, newcomers to the scene are prioritizing healthcare-specific talent to lead their investment platforms, Borenstein said.

The supply and demand balance for skilled nursing assets will remain intact going into 2027, according to Dominic Porretta, director of the public finance team at Cain Brothers, where he focuses on mergers and acquisitions, capital raising and strategic advisory for post-acute care providers of all levels of care.

“As you look back into 2026 and looking ahead to 2027, there’s going to remain a supply demand imbalance between acquisition opportunities that are available and the capital allocated to to the space,” Porretta told SNN. “That’s certainly been the trend in what we’ve seen on our transactions and talking to the market. There’s just a finite pool of opportunities out there, and more and more folks are looking to invest in the space.”

Competition among lenders has intensified, resulting in tighter spreads even as interest rates have increased, Borenstein said. And while the current environment especially favors strong operators seeking acquisition of financing or refinancing, lower quality operators are facing more limited financing options.

“There are a lot of legacy lenders, who have been in this space now for some time and continue to lean into the space,” Borenstein said. “That’s net favorable for operators today who are looking to finance either acquisitions or to refinance … There’s a continual flight to quality. So the best of operators will always have the best in the way of options in front of them. And then as you kind of go down the tiers into the secondary and down to the tertiary, obviously things start to become more limited for those folks.”

MONTICELLOAM is growing its portfolio with financing to upper tier, higher quality operators, he said.

The greater interest in the skilled nursing sector and other long-term care stems from the feeling that the sector has been battle tested over the last six years or so, Borenstein explained.

“Overall, you’re just seeing a real heavy flow of capital that continues to come into this sector for good reason,” he said. “We’ve seen everything from the pandemic to challenges with the banks and higher interest rates. And through all of that, we’ve seen this arena just really do incredibly well.”

MONTICELLOAM reported approximately $22 billion in skilled nursing and seniors housing financing inquiries during the year, a record for the company. Roughly $11 billion involved skilled nursing, with the remaining $11 billion covering the broader seniors housing continuum, including independent living and memory care.

When asked about geographic growth, Borenstein explained that MONTICELLOAM follows its established operators into new markets rather than concentrating on a particular region.

Growth Leaders and Markets

Some regions offering better remimbursement environment and easier regulation have seen a greater flurry of activity, but the acquisitions are also being driven by need for skilled nursing and seniors housing.

In terms of which regions are seeing the greatest M&A activity, Jack Lally, director at MONTICELLOAM’s healthcare sales team, told SNN that Texas and Ohio have been two particularly active markets.

Texas has seen heightened nursing home acquisitions over the last 12 to 18 months, Lally said, alongside significant private-pay M&A activity in seniors housing.

Meanwhile, Ohio’s evolving reimbursement environment has also attracted acquisition interest, he added.

Moreover, Maryland, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania are also very active markets, Borenstein said, adding that he expects geographic diversification to continue into 2027 as competition intensifies in established markets and operators seek opportunities in less saturated regions.

More private capital is availabile for healthcare investments than at any point in the previous decade, Borestein said, although he cautioned against automatically characterizing this activity as traditional private equity investment, explaining that much of the capital comes from high-net-worth individuals, families, industry veterans and experienced owner-operators rather than exclusively from large institutional private equity firms.

An important emerging trend is that more affordable technology is enabling smaller operators to compete more effectively with larger regional and national organizations. And this is fueling a stronger pipeline of qualified buyers and operators, raising industry standards and increasing competition for acquisitions, Borenstein said.

Sellers are also being highly selective when choosing buyers, he added. Rather than automatically accepting the highest purchase price, owners of stable portfolios are placing greater emphasis on prospective buyers’ intentions, experience, financial resources and demonstrated ability to operate facilities successfully.

This year, growth was seen across the East Coast, Midwest and West Coast, noting renewed activity in Ohio, as well as continued strength in Texas, Florida, Washington, Oregon and California, Borenstein noted, citing Nebraska and Minnesota as examples of markets where established sponsors are exploring expansion.

Ohio and Pennsylvania are examples of states where value-based initiatives have impacted reimbursement and attracted external operators, he said. Operators capable of improving clinical outcomes and achieving quality benchmarks can potentially translate quality improvements into stronger reimbursement, resulting in the trend of experienced operators entering new markets, bringing established management teams, resources and operational strategies to facilities that have historically underperformed.

Refinancing trends

Regarding refinancing, Borenstein said the sector is not experiencing a shortage of financing options despite considerable refinancing activity. Decisions to refinance or sell are increasingly driven by not simply by loan maturities but considerations such as succession planning and ownership transitions.

HUD financing remains an important source of long-term capital, with some estimates putting HUD financing providing more than $7 billion in healthcare lending during the fiscal year ending September 30.

Some borrowers are reconsidering whether to immediately pursue long-term HUD financing or temporarily use bridge loans while awaiting greater clarity on the interest-rate environment, Borenstein said. In the meantime, bridge financing is becoming an attractive short-term alternative, allowing operators to preserve flexibility before committing to longer-term debt.