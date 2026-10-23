[UPDATED] CMS, States Partner to Launch $275M Nursing Home Workforce Initiative 

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and states have launched a $275 million initiative to recruit and retain nurses in nursing homes, with students and licensed nurses qualified for up to $40,000 in student loan repayment, and/or a $10,000 stipend.

In exchange, nurses must serve in a qualifying nursing home for three years; such facilities would likely be in a rural community or area with higher labor shortages, according to a statement from CMS. A limited number of state agency nursing home inspector roles also qualify for the initiative.

The Nurses for Nursing Homes initiative is funded through civil monetary penalties collected by states and CMS from nursing homes and is expected to support more than 4,000 nurses across the country. And nurses can receive both the stipend and the loan repayment amount if they meet the requirements for each benefit, CMS said.

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CMS has committed $100 million, and states are committing at least an additional $175 million.

LeadingAge has been working with CMS and state partners to connect eligible nursing homes with the organizations implementing the program, the association told Skilled Nursing News.

“We are pleased to see this initiative move from concept back in late 2024 and early 2025, to implementation, with resources being directed to nursing homes in communities facing the most significant workforce shortages,” Katie Smith Sloan, president and CEO of LeadingAge, said in a statement.

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As participation begins, LeadingAge expects to highlight opportunities to expand eligibility, strengthening and refine the initiative for the future.

“Going forward, we are eager to help members understand the program, engage with workforce partners and get access to resources,” said Smith Sloan.

Smith Sloan lauded the initiative’s inclusion of supports to strengthen the survey workforce.

“Well-trained surveyors are an important component of oversight to ensure quality care, and we hope this effort helps foster a relationship between providers and surveyors that is grounded in mutual respect and a shared commitment to residents and quality outcomes,” she said.

Clif Porter, president and CEO of the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL), said the association appreciates CMS’ partnership in fostering a strong, stable nursing home workforce. It’s a meaningful investment in rural and underserved communities, he added.

“This program can introduce more nurses to the rewarding career opportunities available in nursing homes and strengthen continuity of care for residents,” said Porter. “Providers across the country stand ready to help connect qualified nurses with fulfilling careers in long term care.”

While the initiative has the potential to bring new talent into the profession and help facilities strengthen their clinical teams, it’s important to remember that nursing home nursing requires specialized knowledge and skills that extend beyond traditional nursing education, Amy Stewart, Chief Nursing Officer with the American Association of Post-Acute Care Nursing (AAPACN), told SNN.

“The goal should be more than filling vacancies. It should be building a highly skilled nursing workforce equipped to deliver quality care to older adults for years to come,” said Stewart.

Determining which nursing homes qualify

Qualifying nursing homes are Medicare-, Medicaid-, or dually-certified buildings. CMS determined which facilities qualify based on the amount of funds available for each state and estimated the number of nurses that could be recruited, while ensuring eligibility for all nursing homes in rural areas.

“We then solicited input from states on any areas in their state that should be eligible,” CMS officials said in an FAQ. “Finally, we ranked the remaining areas from worst to best with respect to the ratio of the general population of core-based statistical areas (CBSAs) to registered nurses in that area and estimated the number needed to have an adequate number of nursing homes eligible for the estimated number of potential recruits.”

The agency didn’t include all nursing homes, fearing applicants would gravitate toward more attractive areas, and communities with a higher labor shortage would not benefit from the program.

CMS will monitor the initiative and adjust the methodology for determining eligible facilities based on results.

The methodology is based on geographic data rather than individual nursing home staffing data, CMS said, since the agency couldn’t determine the precise reason a facility was low staffed.

Qualifying loans and payment checklist

As for loans eligible for repayment, CMS said the following will be accepted: federal direct loans, subsidized and unsubsidized; federal Stafford loans; federal Perkins loans; federal consolidation loans, provided the original loans were for nursing education. Private student loans from accredited lenders for nursing education and institutional loans from nursing schools are also eligible.

“Without taking a dime from taxpayers, CMS is empowering the next generation of nurses to pursue their dreams and helping residents form deep bonds with caregivers so they can live happier, healthier lives,” CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz said of the initiative.

To receive payments, nurses must hold an active registered nurse (RN) or licensed practical nurse or licensed vocational nurse license (LPN/LVN) at the time they begin their employment.

Also, nurses must work at least 30 hours per week at a qualifying nursing home, have eligible student loan debt or have graduated within the past two years to qualify for the stipend.

Eligible nurses cannot have worked in a nursing home for at least 60 days before opening an application account and starting their application, the agency said. But during the first 90 days of the initiative, Oct. 26, 2026 to Jan. 24, 2027, an exemption applies to RNs and LPNs/LVNs who began working in an eligible nursing home between July 28, 2026 and Oct. 25, 2026.

“This initiative will recruit and retain thousands of nurses, expand care in rural and high-need communities, and create new pathways into long-term care careers,” said HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. “We are putting resources directly behind the nurses who care for our seniors and strengthening the quality, stability, and dignity of nursing home care across America.”

Payments, which are taxable, will be made to nurses on a quarterly basis after verifying the nurse has worked an average of 30 hours per week over a quarter; nurses are responsible for using the payments toward their own student loan debt.