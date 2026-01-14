Nursing Home Giant Genesis Healthcare Has New Lead Bidder

Genesis Healthcare’s bankruptcy sale has a new lead bidder offering around $1 billion following a renewed auction held Wednesday, according to the latest court filing.

After five rounds of bidding, 101 West State Street was selected as the winning bidder for the Genesis assets, notes the court filing in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas. Genie 3 Partners, also the stalking horse bidder, was named the back-up bidder.

Genie 3 submitted a $991 million bid, while 101 West State Street’s winning offer of $1.015 billion includes total bid-protection adjustments of $17 million, as outlined in the court filing. The winning bid consisted of $343 million in cash, a $100 million promissory note, and the assumption of $572 million in liabilities.

(Source: U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas)

Genesis, which filed for Chapter 11 in July last year, operates 175 nursing homes across 18 states. The company carries over $2 billion in debt and faces more than 200 malpractice and wrongful death lawsuits, with $259 million tied to plaintiff claims.

The second auction was conducted under revised bidding procedures approved by the bankruptcy court in December. It followed a renewed auction notice filed Dec. 24 that reset the auction and sale timeline. The sale hearing is set for Jan. 20.

“[T] he Second Auction was held, and based on the results of the Second Auction following five rounds of bidding and more than $100 million in additional consideration as compared to the Replacement Stalking Horse Bid, the Estate Broker, acting at the joint direction of the Debtors and the Committee and in consultation with the Consultation Parties, has designated 101 West State Street, LLC as the Successful Bidder and Genie 3 Partners, LLC as the Back-Up Bidder,” the court filing states.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)