Nursing Home Genesis Faces New Auction After Judge Blocks PE Deal

Genesis HealthCare is preparing for a new auction after a federal bankruptcy judge declined Wednesday to approve a proposal that would have transferred Genesis’ assets to a shell company affiliated with its private equity owners.

A hearing for auction of Genesis’ assets is now set for Jan. 7, a spokesperson for the company confirmed to Skilled Nursing News.

The developments come after U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Stacey Jernigan rejected the sale to Pinta Capital Partners and ReGen Healthcare that would have kept the company under the same ownership following bankruptcy.

At the court hearing in Dallas, Genesis’ bankruptcy attorney, Daniel Simon, said the company is now working with creditor representatives to run a faster, more open auction process in January, a story in Reuters states.

Meanwhile, the Genesis’ spokesperson told SNN that the U.S. Trustee’s request to appoint a trustee was not addressed at the latest hearing, adding that Genesis plans to formally oppose it and respond to statements made.

“We are objecting to any assertion that a Chapter 11 trustee is warranted under these circumstances,” the spokesperson said.

Genesis faces more than 200 malpractice and wrongful death lawsuits and reported owing $259 million to plaintiffs at the time of its bankruptcy, a figure claimants dispute. Judge Jernigan rejected the proposed insider sale last week as well, blocking a deal with affiliates of Pinta Capital Partners and ReGen Healthcare that would have preserved existing ownership while reducing liabilities.

Creditors had objected to the prior auction, arguing it was structured to favor the insider bid and would allow owners to reduce debts and legal liabilities while retaining control.

Echoing these concerns, Judge Jernigan ordered that junior creditors take a leading role in the new auction and said the sale should not release claims against company insiders. Per Reuters, several new bidders have expressed interest, signaling a potentially more competitive process.

For its part, Genesis is working closely with the creditors’ committee and the U.S. Trustee to make sure any upcoming auction is fair and transparent, the spokesperson said.

“Our operations will continue in the ordinary course. We are continuing to engage with the unsecured creditors committee and United States Trustee to ensure a fair, robust auction process, and we remain committed to providing the best possible care throughout the pendency of the bankruptcy case,” the spokesperson told SNN.

Genesis filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy in July. The nursing home giant currently operates 175 nursing homes in 18 states, and had more than $2 billion in debt at the time of filing.

In its bankruptcy filing, the company said it owed $709 million in secured debt to lenders and the IRS. Under bankruptcy rules, those debts, backed by Genesis collateral, take precedence over the $1.6 billion in unsecured debt Genesis said it owes.

Unsecured creditors include a pension fund; contractors that provided health services and equipment; the states of Pennsylvania, New Mexico and West Virginia for unpaid provider taxes; and, former residents and their families who sued.