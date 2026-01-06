Nursing Home Giant Genesis Names $259M Stalking Horse Bidder for Reopened Bankruptcy Auction

Genesis HealthCare is moving ahead with a reopened, court-ordered bankruptcy auction of its assets, replacing a previous insider bid with a new stalking horse bidder.

The nursing home giant has named Genie 3 Partners LLC as the lead bidder, whose $259 million cash offer will set the opening price for the auction scheduled for January 13, 2026. The move is intended to attract competitive bids for the company’s nursing homes, a court filing in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas states.

The company, which filed for Chapter 11 in July, operates 175 nursing homes across 18 states. It carries more than $2 billion in debt and faces over 200 malpractice and wrongful death lawsuits, with $259 million tied to plaintiff claims.

In December, a federal judge rejected a proposed insider sale in which Genesis’ assets would have been transferred to entities affiliated with its private equity owners, including Pinta Capital Partners and ReGen Healthcare, and would have kept controlling investor Joel Landau in place.

In a statement to Skilled Nursing News, company leaders emphasized that their bankruptcy strategy remains focused on stabilizing operations and protecting residents, staff, and communities while pursuing a competitive sale process.

“The Genesis board, along with the company’s executive leadership team, identified the Chapter 11 process as the necessary path,” the statement read. “Our identification of a new stalking horse bidder was the most appropriate next step to protect our active role in leading this process, ensuring our efforts continue toward a court-supervised and competitive auction, and to secure the presence of a Back-Up Bidder.”

Details of Genie 3’s bid

Monday’s court filing states that Genie 3’s bid sets the auction floor at a level Genesis estimates approaches $1 billion in total value.

As part of the agreement, Genie 3 would receive a $10 million “breakup fee” and $1 million expense reimbursement if outbid – protections Genesis says are necessary to keep the bidder engaged and ensure a competitive auction, court documents noted.

“The Debtors and the Estate Broker believe that, without this support, there is significant risk that Genie 3 will decline to participate in the Debtors’ Second Auction. This result would potentially jeopardize the achievements reached in the Debtors’ prior Auction process and may also increase the likelihood that no competitive Second Auction occurs on January 13,” the filing states.

Genesis’ latest bid is meant to preserve value, encourage competition, and keep the Chapter 11 process on track, the company’s statement reads.

“Genesis Healthcare, Inc., has worked tirelessly with interested parties to ensure we continue the progress we have made in our restructuring efforts, protecting the value recognized by bidders to date, and promoting the submission of competing bids in a robust auction,” the Genesis’ statement notes. “Per the court’s guidance, our preparations included identifying a new stalking horse bidder, Genie 3, for the Reopened Auction. Genie 3’s bid will serve as the opening bid for the auction and interested parties are encouraged to participate and provide higher and better bids.”

Genie 3 is a business associated with nursing home executive Jacob Sod and his firm Milrose Capital LLC, per Bloomberg Law.

Following a court ruling in December 2025, Genesis HealthCare and its stakeholders worked to reset the sale process ahead of a reopened bankruptcy auction, the latest court filing also states. With court oversight, the company revised bidding procedures, addressed concerns about valuation and closing certainty, and solicited new stalking horse proposals. Two bids were received, from Genie 3 and CPE, and Genesis selected Genie 3 as the replacement stalking horse bidder to preserve roughly $125 million in value from the initial auction and encourage competitive bidding.