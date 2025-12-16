OBBBA and Medicaid Advantage Seen as Creating ‘Compression on Both Sides of the Ledger’ for Nursing Home Providers

Skilled nursing margins and occupancy stabilized over the last year, but a looming issue for 2026 is the sizeable Medicaid cuts included in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA). As a result, experts say nursing homes will need to closely monitor policy changes and shifts in skilled nursing referrals.

CliftonLarsonAllen (CLA), presented these and other conclusions this week in a webinar titled, “Trends, Insights, and Actions From CLA’s 40th SNF Cost Comparison Report.” The webinar covered highlights from the company’s annual cost comparison report, which was released earlier in December.

SNF occupancy has rebounded from the historic low in 2021, up to 83.3%, the CLA report shows. Operating margins remain tight at just 1.8%. However, this is an increase from 2023, when margins were negative 0.7%, excluding PHE funds.

“2024 is really the first clean year we’ve had for quite some time to actually look at the actual result from a national perspective of the still nursing facility industry,” said Steven Taylor, Principal at CLA.

Taylor said the “muddy middle” is shrinking. Around 40% of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) have operating margins at or above 4%, while 30% are operating at or below 4%, according to the report.

“What that tells us is there’s this growing divide between skilled nursing facilities that can reinvest, stabilize staffing scale, and the ones that are structurally still holding on or somewhat even underwater,” Taylor said.

Some of the drivers of the increase in margin include the rebound in occupancy rates, Medicaid rate reform, including inflationary rebasing, contract labor reduction and greater expense reductions from SNF operators.

“In summary, margins improved because the industry got more disciplined, and not because the industry got easier,” Taylor said.

OBBBA and advocacy opportunities

OBBBA will result in roughly $1 trillion in Medicaid cuts during the next 10 years, noted Taylor.

“That’s mainly going to be achieved through reductions in federal match work requirements, eligibility tightening, which essentially will pressure the amount of Medicaid funding that’s available at the state level, which will potentially make SNF rate growth harder,” Taylor said.

In Medicaid expansion states, provider tax safe harbors will decrease from 6% to 3.5% starting in 2028, continuing to decrease by 0.5% each year until 2032. Most SNFs are exempt from this, but with managed care organizations and other partner providers not exempted, it will affect the SNF rate, Taylor said.

“You’ll have more competition. Essentially within those expansion states, all [are] trying to get at a shrinking pool of Medicaid funding,” he said.

In non-expansion states, which are exempt from provider tax, the state-directed caps on reimbursement will be 110% of Medicare reimbursement.

Medicaid made up 62.2% of SNF reimbursement in 2024, as Medicaid is still the only payment that covers long-term skilled nursing care.

“We feel like this is an area where advocacy is going to be key – advocacy on the state level and on the national level – pushing to help our legislators understand that this erosion of potential Medicaid funding at the state level will have a significant impact in terms of quality,” Taylor said. “The need for stabilized rates still exists from a Medicaid perspective.”

Providers will also need to work with legislators not just on Medicaid rates, but also on challenges like “draconian” survey processes, direct care access, and staffing.

Medicare Advantage compression

Roughly 54% of Medicare beneficiaries are on a Medicare Advantage plan. And, Taylor predicts that MA penetration will be nearly 60% within two years. This is significant for SNF providers because MA plans reimburse 10% to 20% below traditional fee-for-service Medicare.

In 2024, Medicare Advantage and private pay methods rose to 30% of the payor mix for SNF, according to the report. This factor, coupled with OBBBA Medicaid rate cuts, could create “compression on both sides of the ledger,” Taylor said.

“There’re two things we’d recommend. [First,] the importance of really knowing … the reimbursement mechanics within your state’s reimbursement system,” he said. “Two, Medicare Advantage. How do you win that Medicare Advantage game? It’s really through knowing your data and being able to tell the story of your data.”

He said SNFs can prepare to win that game through proper data collection and benchmarking against other SNFs in the area, reducing the readmission rate and tracking and demonstrating outcomes.

“If you capture all that data, and you’re able to tell the story to your Medicare Advantage plans that you partner with, typically, you have a better chance of impressing upon them the value that you’re creating and improving your rates potentially,” Taylor said.

Star ratings ever more important

Quality ratings lift a Medicare share and suppress Medicaid share, Taylor said. At 1-Star facilities, Medicare represents 6.6% while it’s 10% in 5-Star facilities. Similarly, Medicaid represents 69.7% of the payor mix at 1-Star facilities, but just 48.2% at 5-Star facilities.

“It’s a very strong, clear economic relationship that you can see,” Taylor said. “So that really shows that as hospitals and MA plans seek cost efficient, reliable partners, 5-Star facilities are going to gain a disproportionate share of access to referrals, which will then widen that financial gap.”

Operating margins at 1-Star facilities are 0.4% while 5-Star facilities average 2.6%, a 200 basis point increase in margin.

Data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS) Care Compare site show that 5-Star facilities deliver better outcomes.

“As ratings increase from 1-Star to 5-Star, readmission rates drop from 24.8% to 21.4%, emergency department visits fall from 12.8% to 9.6%,” Taylor said. “These improvements reflect stronger care coordination, fewer complications, which are key factors that MA plans, ACOs and providers, hospitals are really looking for.”

While the use of contract labor has overall decreased in the industry, 1-Star facilities still have 8.5% of their staffing in contract labor. In comparison, 5-Star facilities use about 4% of contract labor, suggesting that higher rated SNFs are relying more on long-term staff to deliver better outcomes, according to the report.

With the Transforming Episode Accountability Model, or TEAM, starting on Jan. 1, Taylor said it’s important SNF operators keep an eye on their readmission rates and emergency department visits, as well as stabilize their staffing.

“Those are the very factors that hospitals that are required to participate in TEAM are going to be looking for within their SNF partners,” he said.

On the Medicare side, Taylor encouraged providers to explore risk sharing partnerships, such as institutional special needs plans (I-SNPs) or accountable care organizations (ACOs).

“That’s how you participate in that value you’re creating in your own facility,” he said.

CLA is a business consulting firm serving a number of service industries, including skilled nursing. The company offers business audits, wealth management, and tax advising.

