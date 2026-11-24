Centennial Bank provided a $51.2 million construction loan to finance the renovation and expansion of a Florida-based skilled nursing facility, while Merchants Capital agreed to acquire the remaining stake in VIUM Capital in a $135 million deal.

Merchants Capital to Acquire Remaining Stake in VIUM Capital in $135M Deal

Merchants Capital has agreed to acquire the remaining ownership interest in VIUM Capital for approximately $135 million in total net consideration over five years. The consideration includes upfront payments, deferred payments, performance-based compensation, and mortgage servicing rights tied to approximately $2.5 billion in serviced loan balances.

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The transaction is expected to close January 1, 2027, subject to customary closing conditions. Merchants anticipates the acquisition will generate more than $15 million in additional annual net income while diversifying revenue and expanding its healthcare and seniors housing lending business.

Following closing, VIUM will operate as a division of Merchants Capital, bringing approximately 30 employees into the organization.

VIUM has originated more than $8 billion in bridge and HUD financing since its 2020 founding and closed 64 HUD Section 232 loans totaling approximately $916 million in FY2026.

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“Merchants has been a valued partner since VIUM’s founding, and this transaction builds on that successful relationship. We are proud of the team and client relationships we have built,” Steve Kennedy, Co-Founder and Principal of VIUM Capital, said in a press release Thursday. “Bringing our expertise together with Merchants’ broader platform will strengthen our ability to deliver financing solutions for seniors housing and healthcare owners and operators nationwide.”

The acquisition strengthens Merchants’ national healthcare and seniors housing financing platform, expands its lending capabilities and provides opportunities to grow its healthcare loan portfolio, the press release noted.

$51.2 million construction loan for SNF expansion and renovation

Centennial Bank has provided a $51.2 million construction loan to finance the renovation and expansion of Florida-based Terraces of Hialeah, a 75-year-old skilled nursing facility, according to a news report. Records list the borrower as Abraham Shaulson of HLRE LLC. He is also associated with Millennium Management.

The redevelopment will demolish portions of the existing structures and add three stories of new skilled nursing space while preserving the historic two-story building. The project will nearly double the facility’s building area, from 55,559 to approximately 114,865 square feet.

The number of residential units will increase from 86 to 172, while the facility’s licensed bed count will remain unchanged at 276. Terraces of Hialeah will continue operating and providing care throughout construction.