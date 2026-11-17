Persistent staffing challenges are hurting skilled nursing facility bed capacity in pockets across the country, with Massachusetts and New York among the most recent examples.

And while renovation and expansion projects are underway in local communities, the sector will still need a heavy lift to meet demand in the coming decade.

Only 38,000 of the state’s 38,782 licensed nursing home beds are online as a result of staffing challenges, according to a report in the New Bedford Light.

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Operators in Massachusetts need to hire more than 5,000 staff to meet the hourly minimum requirements, with 744 additional nurses working 8-hour shifts each day statewide. That statistic includes 244 registered nurses (RNs).

The state implemented a minimum staffing standard of 3.58 hours per resident per day, enacted in 2020. Operators that fall below the state’ minimum could see reduced Medicaid payments, according to new financial penalties announced last month.

As for other states, New York’s 24 nursing homes closures have resulted in a loss of more than 3,000 licensed beds since 2020. Nonprofit ArchCare, for one, has 269 fewer usable beds compared to a year and a half ago; it’s a 12% decline for the NY operator.

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Similar to Massachusetts, New York implemented a staffing minimum of 3.5 direct care hours per resident per day, with certified nursing aides (CNAs) required to provide 2.2 of those hours.

On the national stage, the sector faces significantly less usable capacity, with skilled nursing beds declining 2.5% between 2019 and 2024, while operating capacity fell 5%. Rural counties saw drops of 15% or more, according to a January study published in JAMA Internal Medicine.

And between 2015 and 2025, the number of nursing homes has fallen by more than 900, according to data collected by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

Lost capacity and planned expansion may normalize state issues in Massachusetts. Four nursing homes in Springfield, Chicopee and Westfield closed in the course of two years, for example, removing about 450 beds and displacing 300 residents.

Operator Palmer Healthcare, meanwhile, is investing $14 million in renovation and expansion to add 76 beds and 30 employees to the area. But the state will need many more staff and beds, with the number of residents aged 85 and older projected to increase by 102,493 in 2040, and reaching 325,148 by 2050.

There should be sufficient long-term care capacity through 2034, according to the state Executive Office of Health and Human Services, while the UMass Donahue Institute projects a possible skilled nursing bed deficit by 2035, according to a report in Hoodline.