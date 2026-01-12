Nursing Home Operating Capacity Drops 5% Nationwide as Over a Quarter of Counties Lose 15% or More

U.S. skilled nursing facilities are operating with significantly less usable capacity since 2019, with steep declines in rural counties despite relatively modest reductions in licensed beds due to staffing shortages as late as 2024.

According to a study published in JAMA Internal Medicine on Monday, from 2019 to 2024, licensed skilled nursing facility beds declined 2.5% nationally, while operating capacity fell 5%, with one-quarter of counties – especially in rural areas – seeing drops of 15% or more. Larger capacity losses were linked to staffing shortages and hospital impacts, including longer lengths of stay, and greater distances patients traveled for SNF placement.

“Results of this study suggest that SNF operating capacity declined following the pandemic and these declines were larger than the observed declines in licensed SNF bed counts, potentially because of staffing shortages,” researchers noted. “Greater loss of SNF capacity was associated with longer hospital stays and increased travel distances to SNFs, suggesting that declines in operating capacity may be impairing access to care.”

The JAMA study refers to operating capacity as nursing home beds that could realistically be staffed and used. Researchers found that traditional measures based on licensed beds understates post-pandemic declines in bed capacity, and that there needs to be a better way to measure functional SNF capacity other than simply counting licensed beds.

Moreover, as of 2024, bed operating capacity was still about 5% below prepandemic levels. The study examined nursing home bed capacity and its link to staffing shortages and hospital discharge outcomes, using data between 2018 and 2024.

Bottlenecks in admissions from the hospital to the nursing home has been a trend previously outlined, given nearly one in five patients with Medicare hospitalizations are being discharged to a nursing home.

However, researchers warn that common measures of SNF capacity may be incomplete or misleading.

But, proving the trend through empirical evidence has been harder because of the way nursing home bed availability is measured, with discrepancies best captured in the licensed bed count decline versus operating capacity decline mentioned in the study.

Researchers were quick to point out that capacity losses vary widely by geography, with one-quarter of counties in the U.S. experiencing operating capacity declines of 15% or more; the largest declines were in rural counties and areas with older populations.

“These results suggest the value of readily available, but more sophisticated, measures of SNF operating capacity to understand the changing market for postacute care,” researchers said. “The findings also raise concerns that current and future SNF capacity may not meet the needs of an aging U.S. population, particularly in rural areas.”

There was also a strong link between declines in bed capacity and staffing shortages particularly among nurses and aides, with a 1% drop in county bed capacity linked to a 0.20% increase in reported staffing shortages, according to the study.

When it comes to the pipeline of admissions from the hospital to the nursing home, patients had a longer length of stay in the hospital – sometimes 28 days or more, as a result of capacity declines. Patients have had to travel greater distances in order to reach an admitting nursing home as well.

These findings have important implications for the broader health care system, researchers said: a loss of available nursing home beds due to staffing shortages or other causes could hinder the hospital’s ability to discharge clinically stable patients to the nursing home.