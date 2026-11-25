Expansion of electronic monitoring in certain states continues to complicated litigation risk for post-acute care settings, including nursing homes.

And beyond nursing homes, other long-term care settings, including assisted living facilities, are seeing an increase in electronic monitoring, leading to heightened legal risks given the differing regulatory requirements for each setting.

Adam Guetzow, partner at Hinshaw and Culbertson in Illinois, said some assisted living residents may actually be better suited to skilled nursing, but they don’t want to make that move with pandemic fears at the back of their mind, along with cost factors. And this presents problems with such long-term care settings.

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Operators with these services open themselves up to legal risks if tech monitoring can help prove a resident isn’t in the appropriate setting.

“I think it just continues to remind us that individuals are staying in assisted living longer than they should be and have conditions or comorbidities that make them no longer an appropriate candidate for assisted living,” said Guetzow. “I fear this is just one more reminder that this is an ongoing issue.”

Full impact unknown a decade later

Ultimately, the sector is still awaiting the full impact of electronic monitoring, despite the technology being around for a decade. Camera footage is admissible evidence in litigation, assuming the camera was installed correctly and pursuant to regulations, but there haven’t been many cases yet to draw from.

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“Authorized electronic monitoring in Illinois has been part of the skilled nursing landscape since 2016, and other states as well,” said Guetzow. “There was a lot of heartburn over what this was going to look like. Ultimately, it was not as extensive or broadly used as a lot of operators thought it was going to be.”

Residents and their families might think monitoring is less of a big deal at first, maybe comparing it to FaceTime. However, he warns that there is a lot more to it and many families don’t realize just how regulated the sector is.

“This is very different from [social media],” said Guetzow. You’re asking for continuous recording in a health care center, and there’s regulation that needs to be followed.”

Moving forward, operators must continue to strike a balance between resident monitoring and privacy rights and know that the use of surveillance and video evidence can be used in litigation and claims defense.

Heightened scrutiny from the state is a consideration here too, Guetzow said. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), for one, is more engaged in the regulatory process compared to previous years; the reason for the shift remains unseen.

How privacy rights are split in Illinois

There are privacy rights to consider with the rise of digital monitoring, he said. The privacy of residents, their roommates and employees all need to be considered.

While responsibility ends up being more on the resident than on the nursing home, with residents or their families making the choice to install monitoring tech via a process with the IDPH, nursing homes have to be careful that camera installations don’t compromise the privacy of those not related to the resident.

Residents and roommate consent are tied up in IDPH forms and capacity evaluations, Guetzow said, and the fixed-mounted camera must be placed where it can’t be moved to capture people in the hallway.

As for employees, Guetzow says it’s no different than working at a bank or in retail, and you understand you’re being filmed.

“The employees are on notice,” said Guetzow. “There’s a sign that there’s electronic monitoring actively being engaged in the facility. The statute pursuant to resident monitoring requires a sign to be posted at the front door and a sign in any room where the monitoring is happening.”

Still, operators need to make sure the regulatory process is followed in these cases, an IDPH form needs to be completed, consent is needed, and there are capacity assessments involved, Guetzow said.