Centers Health Care co-founder Daryl Hagler, who has been divesting his nursing home real estate holdings following allegations of more than $83 million in Medicare and Medicaid fraud, has sold two New York properties to Emerald Group for a combined $177.5 million.

Beth Abraham sold for $89 million and Holliswood for $88.5 million. The deals closed Nov. 10 and were partially financed through $145.1 million in mortgages from Huntington National Bank, according to a story in Crain’s New York Business.

Hagler acquired Beth Abraham in 2017 for $25 million and Holliswood in 2013 for approximately $11 million, representing substantial returns on both investments.

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The sales follow Emerald’s earlier acquisition of 10 other Hagler-owned nursing home properties for more than $500 million.

A 2023 New York Attorney General investigation accused Hagler and Centers Health Care’s other co-founder, Kenneth Rozenberg, of using nursing homes to funnel $83 million in Medicare and Medicaid funds, inflating property values to secure larger mortgages and diverting loan proceeds for personal use.

As part of a 2024 settlement, the pair paid $45 million, including approximately $9 million in restitution and $35 million earmarked for nursing home improvements. Neither admitted wrongdoing.

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The latest sales bring Hagler’s remaining real estate holdings to approximately two properties, while Rozenberg reportedly retains a management role with Centers Health Care.