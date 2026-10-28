SNN Dealbook: New Nursing Home Builds Gain Traction in Kentucky, West Virginia 

Majestic Care is investing $50 million to build three new nursing homes in West Virginia. Meanwhile, Signature HealthCARE announced a JV with the University of Kentucky to add 105 nursing home beds, bolstering an existing partnership.

University, Signature Partner to Build Nursing Home in Kentucky

SIgnature HealthCARE and the University of Kentucky are partnering to develop and operate a 105-bed nursing home on the university’s Hamburg East campus.

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The university Board of Trustees approved the joint venture on Oct. 23, with plans to expand access to skilled nursing services as well as improve patient flow, care coordination and outcomes.

Limited skilled nursing capacity in Lexington has made access difficult for post-acute care placements; there’s also been rising demand for advanced and specialty care in the state, a reflection of rising acuity across the country.

The JV strengthens an existing relationship between the university and Kentucky-based Signature, according to an article in the Lane Report. A public-private partnership was already in the works since April, this time to build an 80,000-square-foot medical facility on the same campus, a mix of skilled nursing care, outpatient clinical space and supporting infrastructure as part of a larger development.

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“This partnership will give more Kentuckians access to that care and give families a trusted place to turn during an uncertain time,” Signature HealthCARE President and CEO Joe Steier said in a statement. “That is why we are building this with UK HealthCare: to help more people move forward with their lives.”

UK HealthCare is the hospitals and clinics of the University of Kentucky, with more than 10,000 healthcare professionals providing advanced subspecialty care; it’s also an academic research institution.

The partnership will focus on workforce development and educational opportunities, along with construction plans. And a 10-member board of governors will oversee the JV, made up of six university appointees and four Signature representatives.

Wholly owned university affiliate Beyond Blue Corp. will hold 60% ownership stake in the facility. Signature affiliate Commonwealth Regional Skilled Nursing Holdings will hold the remaining 40% stake and manage day-to-day operations at the property.

The university will provide clinical leadership and director services and will also handle purchasing vendor services from affiliates of both organizations.

Majestic Care to Build Three New SNFs in West Virginia

Majestic Care is constructing three new nursing homes in West Virginia, as part of an initiative to strengthen care delivery in the state. It’s due to be a $50 million investment, part of a broader $80 million investment into the state by Indiana-based Majestic.

The new buildings will add 311 beds across Charleston, Morgantown and Fairmont, according to a report in the WV News, all due to open in 2028.

“West Virginia is an important part of Majestic Care’s future, and these new communities will help us better serve residents and families,” Paul Pruitt, CEO of Majestic Care, said in a statement. “We want to create environments that strengthen the care our teams provide every day, giving Care Team members the training, space and resources they need to perform at their best.”

Each facility will be about 52,000 square feet, with clinical and rehabilitation spaces as well as outdoor wellness spaces and dedicated training areas. Majestic will have groundbreaking ceremonies for each of the new nursing homes.