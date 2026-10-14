Skilled Nursing Dealbook: 30-Property Portfolio Gets $600M in Financing; 116-Bed Nursing Home Sold in Florida 

A 30-property skilled nursing and assisted living portfolio in Kentucky and Tennessee received $600 million in bridge financing. Meanwhile, a 118-bed skilled nursing facility in Pensacola, Florida, changed hands.

$600 Million in Financing for 3,050 Plus Bed Portfolio

MONTICELLOAM funded $600 million in total bridge financing for a thirty-property skilled nursing and assisted living portfolio in Kentucky and Tennessee.

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“This closing is a significant achievement for our firm, one that represents to the scale of our capabilities,” said Alan Litt, Principal & Co-founder of MONTICELLOAM, said in a press release.

The Sponsor Group, a returning MONTICELLOAM client, owns and operates more than 180 skilled nursing facilities across the United States, underscoring its track record as a partner in the space.

The loan includes a 36-month initial term, and proceeds were used by the sponsor to retire the existing debt on the portfolio, covering over 3,050 licensed beds, the press release noted.

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“At MONTICELLOAM, we place a strong emphasis on truly knowing our clients,” said Joe Borenstein, Head of Healthcare at MONTICELLOAM. “Working with a sponsor who is a repeat client provides a level of trust and familiarity that enables us to consistently deliver strong results.”

118-bed SNF Sold

Evans Senior Investments (ESI) has completed the sale of a 118-bed skilled nursing facility in Pensacola, Florida. ESI represented the seller, a large owner-operator exiting the Florida market. The transaction closed at a 5.3% cap rate based on in-place cash flow.

ESI’s marketing focused on the facility’s census upside: at 80% occupancy and approximately $10 million in annual revenue. The building gave buyers a clear opportunity to grow cash flow through occupancy gains. ESI positioned the asset for operators seeking scale in Florida and ran a disciplined process built around speed and certainty of close for a seller exiting the state. The buyer, a national company expanding its Florida presence, closed the transaction in under four months from start to finish, and the 5.3% cap rate on in-place cash flow reflects the value buyers place on well-located Florida skilled nursing assets with room to grow.