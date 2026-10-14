Genesis HealthCare Wins Court Approval for Nearly $1B Sale of 175 Nursing Homes to New Generation Affiliate

Genesis HealthCare secured court approval Wednesday for the sale of its nationwide nursing home business to an affiliate of New Generation Health LLC for nearly $1 billion as part of its bankruptcy proceedings.

Buyer 101 West State Street LLC will take over Genesis HealthCare’s operations and employees, including those related to 22 Pennsylvania nursing homes, through a direct lease, the company and representatives for Genesis HealthCare’s counsel, McDermott Will & Schulte, confirmed to Skilled Nursing News.

Although the deal is structured as a liquidation, all 175 facilities will remain open, with some awaiting regulatory approval to formally transfer ownership and temporarily operate under interim managers and existing Genesis licenses.

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That said, some matters may still need to be resolved, including claim reconciliation, professional fee approvals and any disputes with the buyer, representatives for the law firm noted.

Meanwhile, a Genesis Healthcare spokesperson did confirm that today’s ruling and sale of its operations to West State Street has closed from an operational standpoint.

“The affiliated centers and their employees will operate under WSSH ownership following the transaction, with a continued commitment to providing high-quality care to patients and residents,” the spokesperson told SNN. “Center operations continue as usual, with no interruption to patient and resident care.”

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In late September, West State Street sought to reduce its upfront cash obligations by $100 million while disputing the terms of a $97 million promissory note meant for unsecured creditors, Bloomberg news reported.

Ultimately, Judge Stacey Jernigan of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Dallas approved the revised terms, under which Genesis’ sale price remained at nearly $1 billion while the net cash payment to Genesis increased by about $15 million, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Genesis filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on July 9, 2025.