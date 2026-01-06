Lawsuit Targets Saber Healthcare, PECO After Nursing Home Blast

Saber Healthcare Group now faces a lawsuit following two explosions and fire at Bristol Health & Rehab Center in Pennsylvania; the suit alleges negligence from Saber along with natural gas supplier, the Philadelphia Electric Company (PECO).

Defendants failed to properly respond to reports of a gas leak and didn’t evacuate the facility despite gas odors reported before the blast, according to the lawsuit filed by Philadelphia firm Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky and a report from the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Attorney Robert Mongeluzzi said the firm’s pre-suit investigation left “no doubt that the defendants were responsible for this foreseeable and preventable tragedy just before Christmas.”

Plaintiffs include a former resident, staff members and a contractor all present during the incident; the lawsuit is seeking unspecified damages to be determined by a jury. Defendants named in the lawsuit include Exelon, parent company of PECO, and Saber Healthcare Holdings.

Saber continues to cooperate with the ongoing investigation at Bristol, but cannot comment on pending litigation, Saber’s Chief of Government Affairs Zach Shamberg told Skilled Nursing News.

Those in charge allegedly failed to test and repair the gas line as well. PECO and Exelon never tested a gas pipeline that led to the nursing home for leaks and failed to properly diagnose and fix the leak once on site, according to the lawsuit.

While PECO crews responded to reports of a gas odor earlier in the day, some residents had been smelling gas in the facility in the days leading up to the explosion, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

The age and condition of the gas line running to the nursing home is unclear.; Ffor some perspective, PECO has about 742 miles of substandard gas lines across Pennsylvania that need to be replaced. These lines account for about 5% of its gas service and 82% of leaks in the state, according to the state Public Utility Commission. PECO had planned to replace all these lines by 2035.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) continues to investigate the cause, and expects to release a preliminary report on the explosion in about three weeks.

A third person died in the days following the incident as well, according to a report from local NPR affiliate WHYY.

This third person was identified as 66-year-old Patricia Ann Mero, who was rushed to the hospital after the blast caused blunt force trauma to the chest. Previously reported fatalities included resident Ann Reddy and 52-year-old nurse Muthoni Nduthu.

About 20 other people were injured in the explosions.