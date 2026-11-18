The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ (CMS) Comprehensive Regulations to Uncover Suspicious Healthcare (CRUSH) proposed rule aims to generate $90 billion in savings, but providers, including nursing home operators, may face extra enrollment hurdles and tighter deadlines.

CMS released the proposed rule on Monday, which aims to expand federal and state authority to address fraud in Medicare and Medicaid. The rule affects Medicare enrollment, Medicare Advantage participation and Medicaid reimbursement for nursing home operators, among other providers.

Medicare enrollment will be impacted under the rule, as CMS shortens the deadline for enrollment from 90 days to 30 days. CMS will also be able to deny or revoke an operator’s Medicare enrollment during a change in majority ownership, if there is failure to meet enrollment requirements.

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And when it comes to M&A, the buyer in a nursing home transaction could see their Medicare payments jeopardized by a seller’s past mistake.

The American Health Care Association and National Centers for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) supports the agency’s efforts to prevent fraud and protect Medicare and Medicaid dollars, but the agency must give operators some breathing room to resolve unintended payment errors.

John Kane, SVP of reimbursement policy with AHCA/NCAL, said CMS should identify areas of greatest risk and once evidence is compiled, focus oversight on those areas. AHCA is encouraged that the proposed rule includes some of the recommendations they shared, but CMS can still further target its enforcement actions, balance reporting requirements and protect continuity of care for residents.

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“While CMS considers changes to how providers report information and receive payment, we urge the agency to focus on areas where the risk of fraud is greatest,” Kane said in a statement. “Providers acting in good faith need a timely way to correct unintended errors and resolve payment issues so seniors’ access to care is not disrupted or compromised.”

LeadingAge VP of Health Policy Jodi Eyigor said that while the group is still reviewing the proposed rule, there are provisions in CRUSH that may affect providers, noting the shortened timeline for reporting changes to enrollment information, new reporting expectations for MA and “significant changes” to Medicaid provider enrollment which may create more administrative and compliance burdens for operators.

“LeadingAge is a staunch advocate for removing bad actors from the Medicare and Medicaid program. In March, LeadingAge submitted extensive recommendations to CMS on ways to strengthen fraud prevention while protecting access to care,” said Eyigor. “As we prepare our comments to CMS, we are also reviewing how CMS addressed those recommendations. We remain concerned that CMS’ broad-brush approach to program integrity could impose unintended burdens on legitimate providers while attempting to address bad actors.”

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in a statement said the rule gives CMS stronger tools to block fraudulent payments and remove “dishonest” providers and protect patients from schemes that exploit coverage.

The proposal is expected to save taxpayers nearly $90 billion over a decade and preserve patient resources, Kennedy said.

“For too long, the system has paid first and asked questions later, leaving us to chase stolen dollars after they’re gone,” said CMS Deputy Administrator and COO Kim Brandt. “CRUSH changes that. By confirming who actually owns and operates the businesses billing our programs, and by closing the gaps bad actors exploit as they move between Medicare, Medicaid and the Marketplace, we can stop fraud at the front door.”

As for Medicare Advantage, eligible providers need to be approved for “original” Medicare to receive MA payment, AHCA/NCAL said in a blog post. That includes out-of-network care. CMS is also proposing MA and Part D plans report cases of “substantiated or suspected” provider fraud, waste and abuse.

The agency proposed plans use sampled audit findings to calculate risk-adjustment overpayments across an entire plan contract starting with 2018.

The third major part of CRUSH impacts Medicaid reimbursement. States could suspend Medicaid payments based on a federal agency’s credible fraud allegation.

In order words, if a federal agency declines a referral, the state could withhold payment during an active investigation if a written review of the case is made quarterly.

CRUSH also has a 6-week look back component for self-identified Medicaid overpayments. Nursing home operators would report and return overpayments 60 days after identification of the overpayment, or the due date of an applicable cost report.

Comments on the CRUSH proposed rule are due Jan. 19, 2027.