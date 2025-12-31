Saber Exec: Investigation of Bristol Explosions Ongoing, ‘Immediate Finger-Pointing’ Not Warranted

Federal investigations are ongoing following two powerful explosions at Bristol Health & Rehab Center in Pennsylvania last Tuesday.

The nursing home is affiliated with Saber Healthcare Group. Saber leadership hopes to gain access to the building in the coming days to survey the damage, discover what can and cannot be salvaged and determine how best to move forward, Saber’s Chief of Government Affairs Zach Shamberg said in an email to Skilled Nursing News.

“Until we are allowed to enter, it will be difficult to make a determination on the future of the building itself,” said Shamberg. “What we do know is that there is certainly a need for long-term care beds in this part of southeast Pennsylvania, so we hope there will be an opportunity to continue providing care in this area.”

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is focusing its investigation on various details regarding the explosions and fire, including the natural gas service line and soil samples around the facility. Federal officials are also interviewing witnesses, first responders and utility workers as part of their investigation, which Shamberg said could take weeks or even months.

In the aftermath of the incident, Shamberg said the “immediate finger-pointing” was surprising and largely focused on Bristol staff and leadership.

“These men and women should be praised for their quick-thinking, decisive action and relentless focus on protecting their residents. More and more stories are emerging of caregivers refusing to leave their resident’s bedside, even as flames and smoke engulfed the area,” said Shamberg.

John Cordisco, an attorney with Cordisco & Saile, alleges in a PhillyBurbs report that workers at the Philadelphia Electric Company (PECO) were on site for a gas leak in the boiler room two hours before the explosions. A strong gas odor was noted by people on the first floor of the building, according to Cordisco, but they were told PECO was handling the issue and were not instructed to evacuate.

PECO’s guidelines call for immediate evacuation if gas odor is detected; fire officials said no 911 calls reporting a gas smell were made before the explosion, according to the report. Cordisco said establishing a timeline and response will be critical for accountability, potential lawsuits and preventing similar tragedies in the future.

Shamberg said Saber is cooperating with federal investigators and awaiting the results of that investigation, in response to reports of the PECO timeline.

As for Bristol’s residents, Shamberg said Saber staff helped with transfers to nearby hospitals and nursing homes. Nearly all of the 20 individuals injured in the fire have been discharged from local hospitals to nearby facilities, but there are still residents and staff who have experienced significant injuries, he said.

An immigrant nurse, Muthoni Nduthu, 52, and a female nursing home resident at Bristol were killed.

“It was our goal to send our residents to the most appropriate care setting as safely and as quickly as possible – not to mention the closest setting we could find,” Shamberg said of transfers following the incident. “There are other Saber-affiliated facilities in the area, as well as other nursing homes where providers were more than willing to step up and support.”

Long-term plans for Bristol residents remain uncertain right now, with leadership still needing to determine the scope and severity of the damage to the building, then proceed accordingly, Shamberg told SNN.

Saber is also working with residents and their families to return and replace any items they may have lost in the fire; this endeavor will involve state and federal offices, as well as insurance companies.

In the meantime, Saber plans to review its procedures to ensure the efficiency of its emergency response, just as the company would after any incident.