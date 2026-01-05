CareTrust Acquires Mid-Atlantic Skilled Nursing Portfolio for About $142 Million

CareTrust REIT (NYSE: CTRE) announced Monday the acquisition of six skilled nursing facilities based in the Mid-Atlantic region for a purchase price of approximately $142 million.

Effective January 1, 2026, the portfolio contains 532 licensed beds and is operated by a tenant new to CareTrust under a long-term, triple-net lease with annual inflation-based rent escalators and multiple renewal options, the company said in a press release.

“We’re excited to begin 2026 with an off-market transaction that checks all the right boxes for us,” said James Callister, CareTrust’s chief investment officer. “The quality of the portfolio, attractive coverage metrics, and the opportunity to transact with a strong new tenant with a proven operating and credit profile make this a compelling investment and a great example of the disciplined, relationship-driven growth we continue to pursue.”

Callister said that CareTrust expects the portfolio to generate a 9% stabilized yield. The transaction was funded using cash on hand.

“We’re excited to establish a new relationship with a well-regarded operator that has demonstrated a strong track record of success. This investment highlights the depth of opportunities we continue to see in the market and our ability to source transactions that enhance portfolio quality while supporting long-term growth,” said Joe Callan, SVP of investments.

In 2025, CareTrust closed approximately $1.8 billion in investments, including an entry into the United Kingdom’s care home market and the establishment of a seniors housing operating portfolio.

“Supported by a strong balance sheet and three fully operational growth engines, we’re opening the year with meaningful momentum, keeping our investment flywheel turning and setting the stage for another exceptional year in 2026,” said CEO Dave Sedgwick noting that his company had closed about $3.3 billion in investments over the past two years.

CareTrust’s investment pipeline stands at approximately $300 million, Sedgwick said.

California-based CareTrust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other health care-related properties.