Skilled Nursing Dealbook: Over $117M in Financing for 1,000 Nursing Home Beds

MONTICELLOAM facilitated two loans totaling over $117 million, supporting 1,000 nursing home beds across the East Coast. Meanwhile, a skilled nursing facility was sold in Kentucky.

$70M bridge loan for SNF portfolio in Massachusetts and Rhode Island

MONTICELLOAM announced the financing of $70 million in senior bridge loan for eight skilled nursing facilities in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Advertisement

The bridge debt carries a 24-month initial term and will be used by the established Northeast operator, which is a returning MONTICELLOAM client, to refinance existing debt on a skilled nursing portfolio comprising more than 700 licensed beds.

“Our team delivered comprehensive financing solutions across the capital stack, successfully restructuring a pre-existing loan. This transaction highlights our deep expertise in healthcare financing, and we look forward to building on this success while continuing our strong relationship with the client,” Joseph Borenstein, head of health care bridge lending team, said in a press release.

$47.15M financing for 3 SNFs in North Carolina

Advertisement

MONTICELLOAM funded a three-facility skilled nursing portfolio – $47.15 million in total bridge and working capital financing.

The financing includes a $44.9 million bridge loan and $2.25 million in working capital, supporting the sponsor who is a returning healthcare client. The loan is structured with an initial 24-month term and two optional six-month extension periods. The portfolio is comprised of over 300 licensed skilled nursing beds.

“This transaction reflects our continued commitment to supporting the skilled nursing sector and growing our relationship with a familiar sponsor. MONTICELLOAM’s flexible financing solutions enable our clients to meet their operational needs and to deliver quality care while navigating an evolving healthcare landscape,” Joseph Borenstein, head of health care bridge lending team, said in a press release.

“We approach every transaction with the goal of providing operators with the stability they need to deliver quality care. This financing gives them room to handle today’s challenges while staying ready for what’s ahead,” said Matthew Lark, head of health care underwriting.

SNF in Eastern Kentucky sold

Blueprint executed the sale of The Jordan Center, a 104-bed skilled nursing facility in Louisa, on behalf of an established local family with deep and longstanding market ties in Kentucky. The facility is well known in the region for its 4-star CMS rating and reputation for delivering high-quality resident care.

The facility benefited from Kentucky’s favorable Medicaid reimbursement tailwinds, with The Jordan Center currently achieving a robust per-diem rate and further upside from additional increases in 2025.

The transaction closed within just 65 days of marketing launch, as Blueprint and the seller selected a well-capitalized buyer group with whom Blueprint was simultaneously, actively transacting in Kentucky, ensuring both speed and execution certainty.

This closing represents Blueprint’s third successful Kentucky sale in September, bringing total statewide monthly closing volume to over $200 million.

$77M financing for non-profit in Washington

Ziegler announced the successful closing of Josephine Caring Community’s $77,115,000 Series 2025ABC Bonds through the Washington State Housing Finance Commission.

Josephine Caring Community is a Washington-based nonprofit corporation located in Stanwood, Washington, which is situated approximately 55 miles north of Seattle, Washington.

Established in 1908, Josephine owns and operates a 131-bed skilled nursing facility, a 57-unit assisted living home licensed for 65 residents, and an intergenerational child-care program licensed to serve 111 children.

Josephine is using a portion of the bonds to construct the Cascade Village Project, which includes a new independent living community featuring 63 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and two-bedroom villa homes and shared amenity spaces, set in a park-like landscape with interconnected pedestrian walkways and courtyards. The project is located in Marysville, Washington, approximately 12 miles from the existing Stanwood Campus.