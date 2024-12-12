Signature HealthCARE Appoints Tim Lehner as New COO

Tim Lehner steps in as Signature HealthCARE’s new chief operating officer (COO), effective Jan. 1, the Kentucky-based nursing home company announced Thursday.

Lehner, a veteran leader in the long-term care sector, most recently served as Consulate Health Care’s CEO, a role he took on this year. At Consulate, Lehner oversaw initiatives in technology integration and telehealth services to enhance patient care and operational efficiency. Moreover, he was the COO at Consulate from 2020 to 2024, during a period when the company was pressured by the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and underwent massive restructuring.

“One of the things that COVID-19 has really reinforced for me, is that our frontline caregivers — number one, they’re heroes. But the well-being of our patients and supporting those frontline caregivers, that’s paramount to what our duty is,” Lehner told Skilled Nursing News at the time, emphasizing the role of diversity in the ranks of long-term care workers.

Advertisement

In his long-association with the health care sector, Lehner has held many operational roles aimed at transformation, Signature’s press release stated.

“Tim Lehner is an exceptional leader whose vision and experience will be instrumental as we continue to grow and innovate at Signature HealthCARE,” Joe Steier, CEO of Signature HealthCARE, said in the press release. “His passion for patient-centered care and dedication to fostering inclusive work environments align perfectly with our mission and values.”

Prior to Consulate, Lehner was CEO of Windsor Health Care between 2015 through 2020, where he designed specialized clinical programs for behavioral health, veterans, and respiratory care, while launching the innovative No Hate Program to promote diversity and inclusion.

Advertisement

Lehner has also held leadership positions at Avamere Health Services, Regency Pacific, Evergreen Health Care, and The Park Associates.

Beyond helping run long-term care organizations, Lehner served in advocacy for the sector as president of the Washington Healthcare Association (WHCA).

The current COO, Mark Wortley, will be staying on with Signature as its chief strategy officer, the company said.

“[Lehner] is an excellent cultural fit for Signature,” Wortley noted of his successor.

Lehner has a family legacy in long-term care dating back to 1948. Throughout his career, he has championed leadership development programs and strategically adopted technology to improve operational performance and resident outcomes.

“Tim has worked alongside many of Signature HealthCAREs’ long-term leaders in past roles, and his depth of experience and innovative mindset will strengthen our exceptional team and the organization’s growing footprint across the Southeast,” said Steier.

Headquartered in Louisville, Ky., Signature HealthCARE is a leading provider of long-term care, offering services across the health care continuum, including skilled nursing, home health, assisted living, and in-home care, with more than 100 locations in 10 states.