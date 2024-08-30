Nursing Home Giants Genesis, Creative Solutions Name New COOs, Consulate Appoints CEO

Lauren Murray-O’Donnell was assigned as the new COO at Genesis HealthCare in August.

Starting out as a social worker, Murray-O’Donnell comes with 30 years of experience in long-term care, with more than 25 years of it spent at Genesis.

At Genesis, she served in various roles, including licensed nursing home administrator, regional VP of operations, and senior VP of operations.

“Her journey reflects a deep commitment to the well-being of others and a passion for driving positive change in long-term care,” her bio on the Genesis website states.

Murray-O’Donnell has provided multi-state leadership in long-term care, including both post-acute care and assisted living (AL), serving in a range of positions from operations and business development to physician relations, according to her LinkedIn profile. She also serves as a board member for the New Hampshire Health Care Association (NHHCA).

Genesis HealthCare subsidiaries include more than 200 skilled nursing centers and senior living communities in 19 states nationwide. Genesis also supplies rehabilitation therapy to more than 1,400 locations in 43 states and the District of Columbia.

Creative Solution’s new COO

Auston Clanton was named as the new COO at Creative Solutions in Healthcare, effective January 1, 2025.

Clanton will succeed Karen Johnson, who is retiring after 14 years of service, with the transition beginning on October 1.

“Auston’s promotion is a natural progression of his remarkable career with us,” Gary Blake, president and CEO, said in a press release Friday. “We’re confident that his leadership will lead us to great success.”

Clanton, who has been with Creative Solutions since 2012, spent his whole career at the company, serving in various leadership roles.

He began as the HR coordinator at Silver Tree Nursing & Rehab in 2012, then moved into an administrator-in-training (AIT) role, eventually becoming the administrator at Cedar Creek in 2013, where he played a key role in transitioning the facility during its acquisition. And in 2014, Clanton became the administrator at Mineral Wells Nursing & Rehab, where he transformed the home into one of the highest quality and most profitable in the company’s portfolio.

Clanton became lead area administrator in 2018, area manager of operations in early 2019, and area director of operations by April of the same year. In 2021, when Creative Solutions added operational divisions, Clanton became divisional VP of operations.

His achievements include his role in 65 acquisitions, the press release noted.

Johnson’s retirement marks the end of an era. Joining Creative Solutions in 2010 as the first COO, Karen was instrumental in expanding the company from 30 to 170 facilities, making it the largest operator in Texas and the fifth largest in the nation. Her leadership has been pivotal in advancing the company’s core pillars and mentoring future leaders, the press release said.

Karen praised Clanton’s qualifications and potential, noting his growth and success in various roles. She expressed confidence that his leadership will ensure Creative Solutions continues to thrive and evolve in the years ahead.

Creative Solutions is a family-owned company, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, with more than 170 long-term care communities throughout the state.

Consulate’s new CEO

Tim Lehner has been appointed as the new CEO at Consulate Health Care, serving in the role since May,

He replaces Jeron Walker.

Lehner started at Consulate during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, serving as COO at the company for a year and a half. At the time, he told Skilled Nursing News that one of his focuses was on improving reliance on technology.

Prior to joining Consulate in his latest leadership role, Lehner also served as COO at S&F Health Management for over five years and VP of development at Avamere Health Services, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Based in Maitland, Florida, Consulate has operations across Pennsylvania, Virginia, North Carolina, Mississippi and Louisiana, and offers services ranging from comprehensive short-term rehabilitation and transitional care to Alzheimer’s and dementia care.