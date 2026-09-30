Cascadia Healthcare Expanding Oregon Footprint With Acquisition of Sapphire Health’s Nursing Home Portfolio 

Cascadia Healthcare is on track to become Oregon’s largest post-acute care provider with plans to acquire 11 facilities from Sapphire Health Services, a Salem-based senior care provider.

Cascadia Chief Financial Officer and Principal Steve LaForte shared the latest deal news exclusively with Skilled Nursing News on Wednesday during the RETHINK 2026 conference in Philadelphia. The transaction, expected to close Dec. 1, involves facilities that were previously part of Portalnd-based Avamere Living’s portfolio.

Sapphire is a post-acute rehabilitation operator currently managing over 20 facilities across Oregon.

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This news follows Cascadia’s July acquisition of 22 Avamere facilities, with the deal closing on Oct. 1.

In July, Avamere exited the skilled nursing business as Sabra Health Care REIT (Nasdaq: SBRA) transitioned all 26 of its leased Avamere properties to new operators, including the 22 that were taken over by Cascadia Healthcare.

Cascadia has developed the capability to execute on the numerous deals on the market currently, something LaForte said was on dispaly in the last six months as the teams were putting the recent acquisition plans into action.

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“We’ve grown a lot over the last 11 years of our existence, and we’re continuing to grow,” LaForte told SNN. “Scale creates the opportunity to continue to grow.”

“We’ve really we’ve developed our teams,” he said. “It used to be a very small group of people making the decisions … but we’ve now developed regional teams where we give the regionals some autonomy to look at deals and decide if they want to create more scale in their region.”

That said, this approach also creates a need for a little bit of a centralized discipline, LaForte added.

“Does this deal really work, or is this building a bright, shiny object that’s a distraction?” is something Cascadia executives are constantly asking, he said.

Other acquisitions announced

In addition, Cascadia will acquire the 14-facility portfolio of Ohana Ventures, an Oregon-based post-acute care company also formerly affiliated with Avamere in a transaction expected to close on Nov. 1.

The Ohana portfolio is split evenly between special-needs facilities, a behavioral health long-term care designation used in Idaho and Oregon, and assisted living/independent living and memory care facilities, LaForte said.

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“We’re going to be the largest operator in Oregon,” Steve LaForte, chief financial officer and principal at Cascadia, told Skilled Nursing News. “Tomorrow we will add a lot of scale.”

Cascadia currently operates more than 61 long-term care facilities across Washington, Oregon, Montana, Idaho and Arizona.