Skilled Nursing Dealbook: UW Health Adds Medical Center With Nursing Facility; 126-Bed Colorado Facility Sold 

Ohio-based skilled nursing facility changed hands in a $10.5 million property transfer, while a 126-bed SNF in Colorado was also sold. UW Health also added a nursing facility to its system as part of a larger transaction.

Ohio SNF undergoes 10.5M property transfer

A Shelby, Ohio-based nursing and rehabilitation facility changed ownership in a $10.5 million property transfer.

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Green Palms Health and Rehab Center of Shelby is a skilled nursing facility offering rehabilitation and long-term care services.

Green Palms Health and Rehab Center of Shelby Propco LLC purchased the property from CWood Asset Ownership LLC, according to Richland County property records noted in local news outlet.

Colorado SNF sold

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Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) facilitated the sale of Brookside Inn, a 126-bed skilled nursing facility in Castle Rock, Colorado. The 43,184-square-foot facility has 120 operational beds on a 4.31-acre campus.

The Colorado-based seller, which had owned and operated the facility since 1997, sold the property as part of its exit from the skilled nursing industry. The buyer, a California-based operator, acquired the facility to expand its Colorado portfolio.

Vince Viverito, Jason Punzel, Jake Anderson and Taylor Graham of Senior Living Investment Brokerage handled the transaction.

UW Health Acquires Sanford Health’s Medical Center With a SNF

UW Health completed the transaction with Sanford Health’s Marshfield Clinic Health System to officially bring the Beaver Dam Medical Center into UW Health on Nov. 1. The campus will be renamed UW Health Beaver Dam Hospital and Clinics, and approximately 350 employees will join UW Health.

The acquisition connects patients in Dodge County and surrounding communities with UW Health’s academic health system, specialty services and coordinated care. The integration will take place in phases, including aligning clinical systems, expanding access to specialists and recruiting additional staff.

The Beaver Dam campus includes a hospital, skilled nursing facility and independent senior living apartments, along with assisted living facilities and primary care clinics in across several counties. Home health and hospice services will become part of UW Health Care Direct.

UW Health officials said the transition supports its broader efforts to strengthen access to care throughout Wisconsin, particularly in rural and community-based settings.

“We are committed to providing care close to home whenever possible while also ensuring Beaver Dam and surrounding communities have access to the expert specialty care available at UW Health,” Carey Gehl, chief strategy officer at UW Health, said in a press release.