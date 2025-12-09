Rethink Podcast: Morris Isaacson, Head of Growth and Insight, Empeon

SNF-centric human capital management platform Empeon has over 630,000 users, and today’s sponsored episode of RETHINK dives into the insights from that wealth of data, starting with this: more than 20% of skilled nursing labor hours now come from agency staff.

Joining host Jack Silverstein of Skilled Nursing News is Empeon Head of Growth and Insight, Morris Isaacson. Along with a dive into the 20% figure, Isaacson shares insights on seasonal hiring trends, fallout from the government shutdown, and his own predictions for 2026. Join us!

