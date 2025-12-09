Podcast

Rethink Podcast: Morris Isaacson, Head of Growth and Insight, Empeon

By Jack Silverstein |

SNF-centric human capital management platform Empeon has over 630,000 users, and today’s sponsored episode of RETHINK dives into the insights from that wealth of data, starting with this: more than 20% of skilled nursing labor hours now come from agency staff.

Joining host Jack Silverstein of Skilled Nursing News is Empeon Head of Growth and Insight, Morris Isaacson. Along with a dive into the 20% figure, Isaacson shares insights on seasonal hiring trends, fallout from the government shutdown, and his own predictions for 2026. Join us!

This episode of RETHINK is brought to you by Empeon.

When not covering senior news, Jack Silverstein is a sports historian and staff writer for SB Nation's Windy City Gridiron, making regular guest spots on WGN and 670-AM, The Score. His work has appeared in Chicago Tribune, RedEye Chicago, ChicagoNow, Chicago Daily Law Bulletin, Chicago Magazine, and others.