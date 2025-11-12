Rethink Podcast: Amy Kaszak, Curana Health, and Armando Guzman, Cantex

As financial pressures mount for skilled nursing operators, many are finding that value-based care is more than just the catalyst for improved patient outcomes: it’s also the key to achieving long-term financial stability.

This is the main focus of the latest installment of RETHINK: a podcast on the future of the skilled nursing industry. In the episode, Jack Silverstein of Skilled Nursing News is joined by two guests: Amy Kaszak, Curana Health’s Executive Vice President of Strategic Initiatives, and Armando Guzman, Chief Population Health Officer for Cantex.

Together, Amy and Armando discuss all things value-based care, exploring the benefits for operators, the wins that Cantex has seen in its partnership with Curana, and why operators who think of value-based care as something in the future need to realize that the opposite is likely true: they’re probably already in it.

Tune in today!