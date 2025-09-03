DOJ Sues ProMedica, Alleging Substandard Nursing Home Care

By Kristin Carroll

The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) has filed suit under the False Claims Act against ProMedica Health System, alleging substandard care at nursing homes previously operated by the organization.

The lawsuit lists four skilled nursing facilities in Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Ohio and Virginia, which ProMedica owned and operated from 2018 to 2023.

The complaint alleges that these four nursing homes failed to provide adequate care under the provisions of the Nursing Home Reform Act. Specifically, the suit alleges ProMedica did not provide adequate pressure ulcer prevention or wound care, failed to maintain resident hygiene, and failed to provide proper nutrition assistance.

The suit also says the defendants falsely documented that this care had been provided in order to cover up the “grossly substandard care,” according to a press release from the DOJ.

“The Justice Department is committed to protecting the most vulnerable members of our society, including elderly and infirm individuals who depend on nursing homes for safe and dignified skilled nursing care,” said Assistant Attorney General Brett A. Shumate of the Justice Department’s Civil Division in a press release. “Grossly substandard care places nursing home residents at serious risk of harm and this suit sends a clear message that we will pursue health care providers who fail to meet their legal obligations to provide required care and who betray the trust of the residents they are meant to serve.”

ProMedica intends to fight the lawsuit.

“We believe the intervening lawsuit filed by the United States Department of Justice against four skilled nursing facilities previously owned by HCR ManorCare is without merit, and we will vigorously defend against it,” said a ProMedica spokesperson. “It stems from two underlying lawsuits filed against HCR ManorCare skilled nursing facilities back in 2016 and 2017 (pre-ProMedica ownership).”

In 2022, ProMedica exited a joint venture, surrendering a 15% interest in its SNF assets. This action saw 147 SNFs transfer operations to Integra Health.

ProMedica acquired HCR ManorCare in 2018, rebranding the facilities as ProMedica Senior Care. The acquisition ensured that 200-plus nursing homes and assisted living facilities could continue to provide “essential, high-quality care,” according to health system.

“In the following years, prior to divesting the facilities, we made substantial investments to further elevate the high-quality of care and maintained an impressive compliance record, even amid the unprecedented challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic,” ProMedica’s spokesperson stated.