Nursing Home Turnover Rate Declines as Salaries Rise Slightly in 2025 

Turnover rates in U.S. nursing homes declined overall in 2025, while salaries for clinical roles and leaders saw a slight increase.

This is according to the 2025–2026 Nursing Home Salary & Benefits Report released Tuesday by the Hospital & Healthcare Compensation Service (HCS).

The report notes that average annual salaries rose across roles in 2025. Nursing home administrators earned $133,750, while assistant administrators made $86,400. CEOs averaged $154,586 and CFOs $180,000. Directors of nursing (DONs) earned $117,000, with assistant DONs making $96,834.

Hourly pay averaged $40.21 for RNs, $31.85 for LPNs, and $20.16 for CNAs. Salaries were slightly higher in CCRCs.

Year-over-year trend data from facilities participating in both 2024 and 2025 studies showed slowed wage growth. RN wages rose by 2.38%, down from 4.59% the previous year. LPN wages increased by 2.47%, and CNA wages by 2.53%, both about half of their 2024 growth rates.

Top Level executives saw the most notable improvement, with turnover falling to 22.12% in 2025 from 31.97% in 2024. Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs) continued to have the highest turnover, though their rate decreased slightly to 42.34% from 44.16%. Other declines included Registered Nurses (RNs) at 36.53%, Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs) at 35.29%, Dining Services Staff at 40.56%, Environmental Services Staff at 36.55%, and Administrative Support Staff at 23.45%.

Fewer sign-on bonuses

The use of sign-on bonuses also decreased, with 55.61% of facilities reporting they offer them, down from 65.44% the previous year. While bonus amounts increased slightly for RNs, LPNs, and CNAs, they declined for DONs, Dining/Kitchen Staff, and Housekeeping/Laundry roles.

The report includes data from 917 nursing homes representing over 111,600 employees, across 47 management and 55 nonmanagement positions. Of the facilities surveyed, 55.51% were nonprofit and 44.49% for-profit. All data is effective as of March 2025.

The report was produced in collaboration with LeadingAge and supported by AHCA.