Rethink Podcast: Eric Palm, Chief Growth Officer, Provider Partners Connect Care

In this episode of Rethink, Skilled Nursing News speaks with Eric Palm, Chief Growth Officer at Provider Partners Connect Care, who at age 35 is part of a new generation of health care executives shaping the future of long-term care with a blend of innovation, empathy and real-world experience.

Provider Partners Connect Care is a value-based care organization focused exclusively on long-term care. Its High-Needs ACO REACH program is a purpose-built value-based care solution created specifically for Medicare beneficiaries with complex health conditions. Eric leads the program’s growth.

In today’s conversation, Eric shares how his team helps long-term care operators and clinicians make value-based care work in the real world, and addresses some of the common misconceptions that still surround the model.

