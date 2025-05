In this episode of Rethink, Skilled Nursing News speaks with Keith Persinger, CEO of Provider Partners Connect Care, about how providers can navigate the evolving skilled nursing payment landscape and capitalize on value-based care.

Persinger also explains how Provider Partners Connect Care’s High-Needs ACO REACH program helps long-term care operators and physicians enhance care, reduce hospitalizations, and share in financial rewards — without added risk or complexity.

Tune in now!