Announcing the Winners of the Inaugural Product of the Year Awards

Arrowfly and Skilled Nursing News (SNN) are proud to announce the winners of the inaugural Product of the Year (POY) Awards.
The SNN POY Awards recognize innovative, evidence-informed products, solutions and technologies that deliver real-world impact by improving quality of life, care, safety and operational effectiveness across the skilled nursing industry.
Earlier this year, vendors serving the skilled nursing industry submitted their products, solutions and technologies for nomination. Once finalized, SNN subscribers were asked to vote for their favorites in each category.
Based on the voting results, each category has a Gold, Silver, and/or Bronze winner. There is also a Most Valuable Product (MVP) winner, which is for the product that received the most votes overall from SNN subscribers.
“The inaugural SNN Product of the Year Awards celebrate the innovative, evidence-informed solutions delivering real-world impact across the skilled nursing industry,” said Robert Holly, Arrowfly VP and Editorial Director. “With winners chosen directly by SNN subscribers, these awards showcase the products, solutions and technologies that skilled nursing providers trust most to enhance quality of life, elevate resident care, and advance safety and operational effectiveness.”
To view this year’s winners in greater detail, visit the SNN POY Awards website and download our Winner eBook. Below are the winners and nominees for each of the nine categories submitted this year:
Most Valuable Product (MVP)
- MVP – Company Name: exacare.ai, Product Name: Admissions Engine
Category: Admissions, Referral Management & Census Growth Platforms
- Gold – Company Name: exacare.ai, Product Name: Admissions Engine
- Silver – Company Name: Olio, Product Name: Olio
- Bronze – Company Name: WellSky, Product Name: WellSky CarePort Referral Intake
Category: Clinical Services, Physician, Wound Care & Specialty Care Providers
- Gold – Company Name: Sensible Medical, Product Name: ReDS Pro System
Category: EHR, Clinical Coordination & Care Coordination Platforms
- Gold – Company Name: PointClickCare, Product Name: Advisor Suite
- Silver – Company Name: WellSky, Product Name: WellSky Long-Term Care Intelligent Health Record
- Bronze – Company Name: eFax, Product Name: eFax Corporate
Category: Quality, Compliance, Risk & Accreditation Solutions
- Gold – Company Name: Institute of Post-Acute Care (InsPAC), Product Name: MockSurvey365
- Silver – Company Name: CareAscendium, LLC, Product Name: CareAscendium
Category: Remote Monitoring, AI & Advanced Clinical Technology
- Gold – Company Name: WellSky, Product Name: WellSky SkySense AI
- Silver – Company Name: Curo46, LLC, Product Name: CuroSygnal
- Bronze – Company Name: CareAscendium, LLC, Product Name: CareAscendium
Category: Revenue Cycle Management, Billing & Financial Performance Tools
- Gold – Company Name: exacare.ai, Product Name: Managed Care Agent
- Silver – Company Name: Glide LTC, Product Name: Glide
Category: Skilled Nursing Operations & Facility Management Software
- Gold – Company Name: Mediprocity, Inc., Product Name: SureCount Electronic Narcotic Book
- Silver – Company Name: Clinware, Product Name: Clinware
- Bronze – Company Name: CareAscendium, LLC, Product Name: CareAscendium
Category: Value-Based Care, ACO & Population Health Solutions
- Gold – Company Name: WellSky, Product Name: WellSky CarePort Connect
- Silver – Company Name: Sound Accountable Care, Product Name: Sound Virtual Care
Category: Workforce Management, Staffing & HR Technology
- Gold – Company Name: Exclusion Screening, Product Name: Compliance Hotline
To learn more about the SNN POY Awards, visit https://poyawards.skillednursingnews.com/.