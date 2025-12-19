Nursing Home Transparency Bill Draws Interest but Remains Stalled in State Senate

Calls to pass legislation have intensified in New Jersey, which would require greater financial transparency from nursing homes. Such requirements would include disclosure of owners and related management entities.

Support for NJ Senate Bill 1948 grew after investigative reporting found there to be widespread use of related-party businesses, low spending on resident food and care and allegations of operators diverting public funds for profit, NJ Advance Media reported.

In the Senate, however, the transparency bill appears to remain stalled in committee as the legislative session winds down. This is despite renewed attention and backing from Sen. Joseph Vitale.

“I am continuing to push for this legislation,” Vitale told NJ Advance Media, saying accounts of safety hazards and violations of residents’ rights “clearly demonstrates the unquestioned need for my transparency legislation.”

Vitale joins state officials and watchdogs who have cited examples of severe neglect and profiteering at other nursing homes in the state, also noting these operators received more than $4 billion in public funding in 2023.

The state legislation echoes to some degree what the sector is seeing at the federal level, with provider enrollment reporting policies requiring disclosure of ownership as well as operational and managerial disclosable entities.

Advocates argue stronger oversight, admissions freezes for understaffed nursing homes and expanded financial disclosures are needed for the sector. Leaders in the industry counter that facilities are already highly transparent and that the real problem is inadequate Medicaid reimbursement rates.

“These unacceptably low rates drive staffing shortages, access issues, and undermine quality,” Andrew Aronson, president and CEO of the Health Care Association of New Jersey told NJ Advance Media. Aronson noted that his association consistently asks the state legislature to raise Medicaid rates “so nursing homes can recruit and retain staff, expand access, and deliver the level of care New Jersey seniors deserve.”