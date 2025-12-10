CMS to Suspend Nursing Home Medicare Revalidation Indefinitely

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) is set to indefinitely suspend its mandatory off-cycle skilled nursing facility provider enrollment validation, which had a deadline of Jan. 1, 2026.

Associations including the American Health Care Association and National Centers for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) have long asked for relief from the revalidation process, given the many difficulties faced during the process.

“We appreciate CMS’s recognition of the significant challenges that providers faced throughout this unprecedented and extensive revalidation process, and we are grateful they are offering indefinite relief,” John Kane, senior vice president of reimbursement policy for AHCA/NCAL said in a statement.

The move protects continuity of care for residents, Kane said, while providers remain committed to transparency around ownership and adhering to reporting requirements.

“We must ensure that we put patients over paperwork. We look forward to continuing to work with CMS on ways we can streamline reporting and focus on the information that is meaningful to residents, families and stakeholders,” said Kane.

CMS first announced the off-cycle revalidation process in October 2024. Facilities were working with a 90-day window from the notice date to submit updated information using a revised version of Form CMS-855A. The form now includes sections to collect detailed ownership, management, and related-party transaction data, reflecting CMS’s increasing scrutiny on the operations of SNFs, particularly concerning private equity companies and real estate investment trusts.

In addition to revalidation, CMS required compliance with the new sections for all provider enrollment transactions, including initial enrollments, revalidations, and changes of ownership.

Fast forward to the spring of this year, and a “vast majority” of nursing homes were still scrambling to complete the revalidation paperwork while CMS delayed deadlines multiple times. This latest pause marks the fourth for the agency.

Providers that haven’t submitted their off-cycle enrollment validations should be on the lookout for an upcoming formal announcement from CMS in the coming days that will contain additional details and next steps, AHCA told its state affiliates.

For operators that have previously submitted enroller forms and received a request for more information to be submitted by a certain date should still submit the requested information, the association said.

Underlying SNF provider enrollment reporting policies haven’t changed, the association noted. Every effort should be taken to assure that needed data elements regarding ownership and operational and managerial control disclosable entities and individuals are available for submission once CMS issues further guidance on the matter.

Medicare Administrative Contractors (MACs) can be contacted for further guidance if operators encounter any systems-related problems that might impact meeting a response deadline.