When it comes to wound care, expertise and consistency can make all the difference. Great wound care has impact beyond health outcomes, as it provides residents’ comfort and peace of mind. That’s where Vohra Wound Physicians step in. As the nation’s leading provider of bedside wound care, Vohra brings a proven model built on advanced technology, compassionate care and continuous clinical education.
At Journey Skilled Nursing, the impact of this partnership has been profound.
“Vohra was already doing an excellent job in some of our communities before I joined,” says Jody O’Mara, MSN, RN, Chief Nursing Officer at Journey Skilled Nursing. “When I got here, I knew right away we needed to expand that relationship. Their consistency, expertise and presence have been a game-changer.”
Better care, fewer hospitalizations
The results speak for themselves. Before Journey acquired several of its current facilities, wound-related rehospitalizations hovered around 40%. With Vohra integrated into the program, that number has dropped to 22% overall — and wound-related rehospitalizations specifically are now as low as 0.046% over the past 12 months.
Vohra’s consistent presence in Journey communities means wound care is proactive, precise and resident-centered. Instead of sending residents out to external wound-care clinics, which can be disruptive and frustrating, residents receive bedside care from physicians who collaborate directly with nursing teams. That means faster intervention, better continuity and a smoother experience for residents and families alike.
“Without Vohra, we’d likely be sending more people out of the building for wound care,” O’Mara says. “Now, our residents can heal here, surrounded by caregivers they know and trust. That’s what matters most.”
Supporting financial stability and growth
Vohra’s partnership doesn’t just improve clinical outcomes, it also strengthens financial stability. With consistent physician visits (weekly or even twice a week in some cases), rehospitalizations are down. The model allows communities to admit and care for residents with more complex wounds while maintaining quality outcomes.
The partnership also scales easily. As Journey has expanded into new states, Vohra has followed suit, quickly licensing and providing services where needed.
“They’ve made it seamless for us to grow with quality partners,” O’Mara says. “I know as we expand into new states, Vohra will be right there with us.”
More than numbers: inside Vohra’s innovative tools and seamless integration
Vohra’s effectiveness is enhanced by technology. They are fully integrated with Journey’s EMR, allowing for clear communication, streamlined documentation and proactive management. Their bedside ordering system ensures wound-care products are delivered directly and correctly for each resident.
Even more impressive is the use of Ultrasound Mist therapy, which has helped Journey see a 43.35% average reduction in wound surface area, a breakthrough that makes the healing process faster and less stressful for residents.
While the outcomes are measurable, the real value lies in the daily difference in resident experience. Vohra’s collaboration creates smoother surveys, stronger family communication and fewer risks overall.
“We trust their partnership and the care they provide,” O’Mara says. “Their physicians support us, and they care deeply about the whole person. That makes them not just a partner, but an extension of our team.”
For Journey, the partnership has been transformative. For residents, it’s life-changing. And for Vohra — it’s simply what they do best.
This Views article is sponsored by Vohra Wound Physicians. To learn more, visit vohrawoundcare.com.