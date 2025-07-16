SHN Architecture & Design Awards Early Bird Deadline Approaching

The early bird deadline for this year’s SHN Architecture & Design Awards is fast approaching. Save $100 on your entry fee when you submit your skilled nursing organization’s new construction or renovation project by July 31 at 11:59pm CDT.

The SHN Architecture & Design Awards program is a competition judged by a panel of experienced industry professionals. The program highlights innovative architecture and design projects across the behavioral health, hospice & palliative care, memory care, senior housing & senior living, and skilled nursing industries. Nominees and winners are located within the United States and around the world.

Buildings and communities completed or renovated between January 1, 2024 and August 1, 2025 are eligible for submission. Below is the list of this year’s categories:

SHN Architecture & Design Awards Categories

The final deadline for entries is August 31, 2025 by 11:59pm CDT. For more information about this year’s SHN Architecture & Design Awards program, including competition details, a look at last year’s winners, answers to frequently asked questions (FAQs), and more, visit https://shnawards.com/. Still have questions? Contact the Awards team at [email protected].