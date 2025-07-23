Creative Solutions in Healthcare (CSH) saw the tough road ahead. Their path forward would rest in a new partnership, one that epitomized the very reason they chose their name.
Back in 2000, Gary and Malisa Blake co-founded the skilled care provider, naming their new company Creative Solutions in Healthcare as a nod to their commitment to treating every resident as a unique individual with their own needs, ones that should be met with creative solutions.
Today, the Fort Worth, Texas-based CSH offers long and short-term rehabilitation as well as assisted living, independent living and memory care. They operate more than 100 long-term care facilities across Texas, with a mission dedicated to putting people first.
That mission was getting harder to meet every year, as CSH faced many common industry challenges:
- Reduced visibility into data created challenges in revenue and Medicare reimbursement
- Difficulty tracking their census amidst fluctuations, as well as their counts of rising hospitalizations and ED visits, led to uncertainty
- They lacked the ability to analyze detailed data, which stood in the way of seamless collaboration and resulted in overall clinical and operational performance inefficiencies
Their solution? They turned to PointClickCare’s Advanced Insights, which helped CSH improve resident outcomes and experiences by making care more data-driven and efficient.
“We were able to really analyze every single piece of that nursing facility and gain insights through one piece of software,” says Kelly Roberts, former Senior VP of Clinical Reimbursement and Ancillary Services of CSH. “And that was Insights from PointClickCare.”
Inside the PCC-fueled outcomes and results at CSH
PointClickCare, a leader in health care technology, delivered big wins for CSH, driving improved visibility of clinical, financial and operational metrics.
“We are already creating some amazing, massive, efficiencies in the quality measure component of Insights,” Roberts says. “It’s going to be really a game changer for Creative Solutions.”
It already is. With Advanced Insights, CSH gains:
- Interactive reports that offer a comprehensive view of data. These reports help drive organizational efficiency by helping identify areas of performance improvement and supporting quality outcomes.
- Access to precise clinical reimbursement information. This data helps organizations secure reimbursement for exceptional care provided, improving financial outcomes.
- Daily updates with the latest clinical documentation and MDS assessments. These essential, real-time updates allowed CSH to optimize its operational outcomes and deliver best-in-class care.
Additionally, the use of Advanced Insights allows for better collaboration across departments in each facility.
“One of the great components of PointClickCare, and what’s extremely beneficial for every single employee of Creative Solutions, is how all of the different departments come together — including billing, clinical, our physicians and our providers — and are able to understand exactly where to gain insights,” Roberts says.
As a result, CSH saw two major outcomes:
- Improved efficiencies in meeting quality measures
- Enhanced ability to analyze data across the facility to identify specific issues affecting revenue and care delivery
“Every department can glean a little bit of information for every single resident to make the residents’ lives richer, better, have better outcomes, and really make that resident’s stay enjoyable because they’ll be very well taken care of,” Roberts says. “And all of the data is right at our fingertips to take care of them.”
This Views article is sponsored by PointClickCare. To learn more about PointClickCare Advanced Insights, visit them here.