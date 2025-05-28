Trump Pardons Florida Nursing Home Exec Convicted of Over $10M in Tax Fraud

Palm Health Partners’ Paul Walczak on Wednesday was pardoned by President Donald Trump, weeks after Walczak’s mother Elizabeth Fago attended a $1 million-per-person fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago.

The Florida-based nursing home executive failed to pay more than $10 million in taxes, instead using the withheld taxes to enrich himself, according to an April statement from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). Walczak was sentenced to 18 months in prison, two years of supervised release, and was ordered to pay more than $4 million in restitution for willfully failing to pay over employment taxes and file individual income tax returns.

Walczak withheld more than $7 million of taxes from employees’ paychecks, then used more than $1 million of those funds to purchase a yacht and transferred hundreds of thousands of dollars to his personal bank accounts, using the business accounts for personal purchases at Bergdorf Goodman, Cartier and Saks, the DOJ found.

Advertisement

At the same time, Walczak failed to pay $3.48 million of his business’s portion of employees’ Social Security and Medicare taxes.

In 2019, Walczak created NextEra, a new business with a family member as the 99% nominal owner. Through NextEra, Walczak transferred hundreds of thousands of dollars to various accounts to pay for personal expenses.

Walczak’s pardon application highlighted his mother’s political support of Trump and Republicans, reports said, with her activism even influencing his prosecution. The pardon relieves Walczak of all prison time and the $4 million in restitution.

Advertisement

Connections between Fago’s support of the Trump administration and her son’s pardon add to growing scrutiny over clemency decisions made since Trump returned to office, reports said, considering sweeping pardons of the nearly 1,500 individuals involved in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Trump has issued over three dozen pardons in his first months back compared to 80 by former President Biden during his full term.