Federal Judge Tosses Nursing Home Staffing Rule as Trump Admin Defends it in Court Filing

A federal judge for the U.S. District Court of Northern Texas on Monday threw out the federal nursing home staffing mandate, while just Thursday the Trump administration defended the staffing rule in a brief filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit.

The Eighth Circuit does not have precedence over the Northern Texas District Court; Texas falls under the Fifth Circuit, according to the U.S. Court of Appeals. Updates on the mandate follow nursing home industry confidence that the Trump administration would dismiss the rule.

Clif Porter, president and CEO of the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) said the Texas ruling is a victory for the nation’s seniors and their families.

“The Court has confirmed that CMS does not have the authority to issue such staffing requirements—only Congress does. Therefore, we now call on Congress to act,” Porter said in a statement. “In light of evolving care practices and our nation’s changing demographics, federal policymakers should not be dictating staffing hours but encouraging innovation and high-quality outcomes. The staffing mandate is a 20th Century solution that should be blocked by Congress once and for all.”

LeadingAge President and CEO Katie Smith Sloan had similar words of celebration.

“The mandate ignored the critical interdependence of funding, care, staffing, and quality, and would have severely impacted our ability to provide the care and services that our nursing home members, along with providers in other care settings such as home health and hospice, deliver every day,” Smith Sloan said in a statement.

AHCA and LeadingAge ran a victory lap with co-plaintiffs the Texas Health Care Association and several Texas providers.

Thursday’s filing suggested that President Donald Trump may be in support of the staffing mandate. The brief certainly stands in contrast to the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s comments during his January confirmation hearings, in which he raised his concerns over the practicality of the staffing rule, calling it a “noble,” yet likely “disaster” for the industry.

That said, newly confirmed Secretary of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Dr. Mehmet Oz hasn’t clearly stated his views on the mandate, but has said a shortage of nurses is the real issue.

The new Department of Justice (DOJ) filing urged the appeals court to once again deny a preliminary injunction requested by 20 Republican state attorneys general, two nursing homes and multiple nursing home associations including the American Health Care Association and LeadingAge.

Legal experts for the nursing home sector said Thursday’s filing may not be so surprising given Trump’s first term.

“Such support seems polar opposite of what we have been seeing with Trump’s agenda of significantly reducing the role of the federal government in several areas and aspects,” Craig Conley, shareholder at law firm Baker Donelson, told Skilled Nursing News. “This is especially true given the costs that the staffing mandate will place in the industry and the additional oversight the mandate will require of CMS.”

Another surprise – the lawsuits were brought by a number of Republican state attorney generals, and many including Conley were of the mindset that the change in administrations meant the mandate was essentially null and void.

“The DOJ’s filing definitely changes that now,” said Conley.

Hooper Lundy & Bookman Partner Mark Johnson told SNN the Trump administration’s filing is disappointing, in light of its consistent messaging about reducing burdensome regulations for American businesses.

“Perhaps we should not be surprised. During President Trump’s first term, his attorney general Bill Barr launched a National Nursing Home Initiative targeting grossly substandard care,” said Johnson. “So, hopes that this Trump administration might ease the massive regulatory burden on nursing homes may have been unfounded.”

Regardless, Johnson said the firm believes that the mandate is unlawful, and based on legal filings it will be struck down.

Spencer Bruck, counsel for law firm Crowell & Moring, said compliance questions remain for providers, given the DOJ’s defense of the trial court’s decision.

“What are [operators] doing to comply with the enhanced facility assessment requirements, which are now in effect? Do they think they will be able to comply with the staffing requirements next year? If not, are they doing what they’ll need to do to demonstrate a hardship exemption?” asked Bruck.

The DOJ under former President Joe Biden opposed a first preliminary injunction request in November 2024. When the federal judge in Iowa denied the injunction, industry representatives appealed the case in the Eighth Circuit.

In the most recent filing, the DOJ said the lawsuit is “not likely to succeed on the merits,” and that the staffing rule isn’t “arbitrary and capricious.”

Further, CMS made a reasonable determination that staffing requirements were needed, the DOJ said, citing a study commissioned by CMS along with public comments, academic literature, data collected from nursing homes, and listening sessions with residents, staff and others, according to the brief.

From the standpoint of the nursing home sector, the CMS study indicated that no solitary staffing measure could ensure high-quality care.

Regardless, in the April brief, the DOJ also added that the staffing requirements don’t conflict with statutory provision, and “fall comfortably” in CMS’ authority to establish requirements relating to the health and safety of residents.

Rachel Reeves, senior vice president of public affairs for AHCA, expressed disappointment that career DOJ lawyers would continue to defend CMS’ “flawed and overreaching policy when the law is clear that CMS is exceeding its statutory authority,” Reeves told Bloomberg Law.

“This is all the more reason for Congress, the Administration, and the courts to put this issue to rest and protect access to care for our nation’s seniors,” Reeves said.