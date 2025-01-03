iCare Health Network Announces New CEO, With Wright Continuing as Board Chair

Connecticut-based iCare Health Network announced Phil Sterling as its new CEO on Friday, replacing Chris Wright.

Wright was iCare’s president and CEO for nearly 25 years.

Wright, who has served as the American Health Care Association’s (AHCA) vice-chair since 2023, will continue as chairman of iCare’s board. Among other board service, Wright served as president of the Connecticut Association of Health Care Facilities (CAHCF) Board of Directors, the Secretary-Treasurer and Board Member at Large of the AHCA Board of Governors.

He welcomed the transition in leadership.

“[T]his marks the beginning of a new era for iCare, and I’m excited about the opportunities ahead for all of us,” Wright said in a press release.

Wright’s successor, Sterling, is a licensed administrator and has held several key positions in long-term care, including as COO at Hill Valley Healthcare, where he oversaw 43 facilities in six states with an annual revenue exceeding $550 million.

“I have full confidence in his ability to lead as CEO into the next exciting chapter of growth and innovation for iCare,” Wright noted. “He brings a wealth of experience in our sector, a clear vision for the future and a deep commitment that aligns to the values and culture that define our organization.”

Of his new role, Wright said he will be supporting Sterling and the leadership team.

“I will maintain a presence at iCare along with external organizations and relationships that support our mission,” he said.

iCare manages 12 facilities in Connecticut, including four rehab centers and six memory care centers. It also offers LTC Integrity audit tools, separate outpatient therapy, rehabilitation and home care units and specializes in healthcare real estate transactions and skilled nursing turnarounds.

iCare’s rehabilitation centers offer a full range of inpatient and outpatient programming including the specialty areas of cardiac, pulmonary, neurologic and orthopedic recovery.

Moreover, iCare also provides management, operating and consulting services to skilled nursing facilities and other healthcare providers. Through its managed facilities, it offers a range of services including medical, short-term rehabilitation, long-term care, behavioral health, substance use management, and memory care and support services.