Omega Healthcare Execs Tout $73M in Nursing Home Acquisitions, Expanded PACS and Saber JV Partnerships 

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI) saw a slight uptick in skilled nursing occupancy amid generally strong performance across its nursing home portfolio during the third quarter, with executives talking up expanded operating partnerships with PACS Group (NYSE: PACS) in Florida and new acquisitions through a joint venture with Saber Healthcare Group.

CEO Matthew Gourmand said that Omega was positioned to capitalize on favorable financing conditions, a relatively low cost of capital and relationships with experienced operators while maintaining disciplined capital allocation and a conservative balance sheet.

“This philosophy of alignment of interest has been resonating with operators and managers alike, and we continue to be disciplined in our capital allocation policies, focusing on investment opportunities that provide sufficient upside that each party is able to achieve favorable economics,” he said during the company’s conference call to discuss third quarter earnings.

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Omega’s core triple-net and mortgage loan portfolio continued to show positive operating trends, including slighly higher occupancy levels, which increased to 82.7% from 82.6% in the third quarter, Chief Investment Officer Vikas Gupta said. Trailing 12-month operator EBITDA coverage improved to 1.67 times as of June 30, compared with 1.65 times in the previous reporting period, he noted.

As for new investments, Omega completed $181 million in new investments, including $73 million in skilled nursing facility (SNF) acquisitions leased to a new operator and $14 million in real estate loan fundings, according to Gupta. Omega’s pipeline remains strong across skilled nursing, senior housing and other health care real estate, although competition for skilled nursing investments remains significant, he said.

Genesis bankruptcy sale and impact

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One of the quarter’s most important developments was the completion of the Genesis Healthcare Chapter 11 bankruptcy sale in October. Omega’s master lease was assigned to 101 West Street, an affiliate of NewGen. As part of the transaction, Omega received repayment of its debtor-in-possession (DIP) loan and a $150 million term loan, resolving its loan exposure to Genesis while preserving its existing lease economics.

The Genesis portfolio entered bankruptcy with good coverage and continues to generate coverage above Omega’s overall portfolio average, providing NewGen with a solid operating foundation, Gupta said.

Depending on how the Genesis operating partnership proceeds with the new owners of Genesis, Omega would consider additional acquisitions with NewGen, Gupta said, adding that he was impressed with Genesis’ locally focused operating model and believes it could work well for its geographically dispersed facilities.

Omega’s guidance assumes $13.3 million in quarterly contractual rent from NewGen, Chief Financial Officer Neal Ballew said.

32-Facility Transfer to PACS and Acquisitions by Saber JV

Omega’s October transition of 32 skilled nursing facilities in Florida from longtime partner Airamid Health Services operators to PACS, currently one of its largest operating partners, was an example of a proactive approach to asset management, Gupta said.

PACS’ expansion into Florida represents a new operating state for the company. Gupta said coverage under the new master lease was extremely strong and that PACS should be able to identify further operational improvements, with rent coverage improving over time as PACS realizes additional upside in the facilities.

The facilities were added to PACS’ existing master lease, with first-year annual contractual rent of $58 million, an increase of $26.1 million over the previous rent. Rent will increase by 4.3%, or approximately $2.5 million, in the second year, followed by annual escalators of 2%.

Omega paid $90 million to Airamid as a lease termination fee to facilitate the transaction, Gupta said.

“We are pleased to support PACS’ expansion into Florida, a new operating state for them,” Gupta said.

The transition is expected to generate approximately 6.5 cents per share in annualized funds from operations accretion, he said.

The Airamid divestiture was not prompted by operating or rent collection problems, Gupta said, calling Airamid a strong, longstanding partner.

Instead, the transition reflected Omega’s effort to unlock additional value from its existing real estate.

“While transactions of this magnitude may be unique, we remain focused on identifying opportunities to enhance the value of our existing portfolio,” Gupta said. “These include similar lease termination and releasing transactions, dispositions of non-core assets at attractive cap rates, and lease restructurings that allow Omega to participate in future operating upside.”

Another transaction during the quarter included the acquisition of five skilled nursing facilities for $88 million by the Saber Propco joint venture, in which Omega owns a 49% equity interest, he said. The deal was funded through existing cash and third-party debt.

A $124 million net investment activity by the Saber JV during the second and third quarters helped offset the earnings impact of asset sales and loan repayments, Ballew added.

The Saber JV transaction underlines original investment thesis behind the joint venture: participating in value creation at both the real estate and operating company levels as Saber improves operations and stabilizes facilities, Gupta said.

New investments

The Hunt Valley, Maryland-based real estate investment trust (REIT) completed approximately $1.5 billion in new investments year to date, including more than $1.1 billion since the beginning of the third quarter, Gupta said. He expects continued opportunities across its portfolio, with skilled nursing remaining an important investment category despite a competitive acquisition environment. That said, the pipeline was leaning somewhat more toward senior housing and RIDEA investments, although the company continues to pursue skilled nursing transactions.

Meanwhile, Omega also sees opportunities to improve returns through additional lease terminations, re-leasing arrangements, restructurings and selective asset sales. However, having undergone a pruning process earlier, there is no urgency to do so going forward.

“We’ve gone through a fairly decent culling process from about 2016 onwards, and a certain amount of that was generated by challenged operators,” Gourmand said. “[T]here are probably selective, opportunistic sales that could happen at the right price. So I think it’s going to be more determined by price than necessity.”

Omega has sufficient liquidity and financing flexibility to support its investment pipeline and address a $700 million bond maturity due April 1, 2027.

During the third quarter, Omega reported net income of 27 cents per share and adjusted funds from operations of 82 cents per share, or $262 million, compared with 79 cents per share a year ago during the same period.

On Wednesday, Omega shares closed at $49.17, up $1.60, or 3.36%.