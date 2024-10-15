Porter Officially Takes Over As AHCA/NCAL CEO This Week

Clifton J. Porter II kicked off his first day as president and CEO of the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living this week – the transition comes after Porter was tapped to take on the role in July.

Former AHCA/NCAL leader Mark Parkinson led the organization for 14 years prior to Porter. As the association’s new leader, Porter said he aims to push a “common-sense policy agenda” and “commitment to quality.”

AHCA/NCAL will continue to prioritize working with Congress and the Biden administration on more producing workforce solutions, as the sector faces a growing caregiver shortage. There’s an access to care crisis forming, he said, as nursing homes are forced to limit admissions or close altogether, given a lack of nurses, nurse aides and other staff.

“I am excited and ready,” said Porter, who previously served as head of the Government Relations department at AHCA/NCAL for more than a decade. Porter was named a Top Lobbyist by The Hill in 2023 and has worked in the long term care profession for more than 35 years, starting out as a nursing home administrator.

In a podcast with Skilled Nursing News, Porter said the narrative in Washington D.C. has changed, as the sector has had to deliver care in different ways, due to higher acuity and staffing shortages.

“Unfortunately, we’ve seen a gripping to the past, by certain policymakers … intensifying the penalties and pushing harder on the center. That’s a 1970s solution to a 2025 problem,” Porter said. “I think it’s just important that we not only learn from the past, but look to the future. One thing I learned very early in my government affairs experience is that if you’re divided you fall – you accomplish nothing divided. Policy is about consensus and getting majorities, moving issues and getting a broad consensus.”

Members want AHCA/NCAL to advocate for the sector in Washington, and offering solutions on the Hill – putting different, unique solutions in front of policymakers.

In terms of initiatives, Porter aims to advance the Quality Award Program, receiving record applications from members. Providing important data, improving data capabilities is another focus as he takes the reins.

Workforce initiatives in the future may involve other parts of the care continuum, as the association talks investments and bringing in international nurses.

“Immigration is something we always talk about, it’s probably the greatest conundrum that we have in our country politically,” Porter said back in July.

Porter more recently touched on Hurricanes Helene and Milton, and how the natural disasters have been a trying time for the sector but also inspiring.

“Heroic caregivers are working day in and day out to continue to protect and care for their residents, and the entire profession has rallied around them to show our support,” he said.

In the aftermath of Milton and Helene, it’s a humbling reminder of what operators do and the power of staying united, he said. “I begin this new role emboldened by the dedication of our caregivers and resolute in helping our entire profession move forward together,” Porter noted.