Rethink Podcast: Clifton J. Porter II, Senior Vice President of Government Relations, AHCA/NCAL

By Mick Stahlberg |

In this episode, Skilled Nursing News speaks with Clifton J. Porter II, who has been tapped by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) to be its next president and CEO starting this fall. Clif currently serves as AHCA/NCAL’s Senior VP of Government Relations. He expressed excitement about presenting unique solutions to policymakers in his new position, while also reflecting on how lobbying for the sector has changed since the pandemic.


Mick Stahlberg

