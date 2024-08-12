Creative Solutions Receives $47 Million for 2 Nursing Homes in Texas

Creative Solutions in Healthcare received $47 million to finance the acquisition of two skilled nursing facilities in Texas, totaling 228 beds, bringing the count of newly acquired facilities by the company since the beginning of this year to 15.

The two facilities in the latest acquisition are located in Kirbyville and El Paso, and were previously leased and managed by Creative Solutions in Healthcare, a spokesperson told Skilled Nursing News. The El Paso facility is one of nine in the area that Creative Solutions currently operates.

Creative Solutions is a family-owned company, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, with more than 170 long-term care communities throughout the state.

“Through a strategic partnership with Oxford Finance, we transitioned these properties to ownership,” the spokesperson said.

Oxford Finance, a specialty finance firm that provides senior debt to life sciences, healthcare services, healthtech, business services and SaaS companies globally, said that the funding was a senior credit facility, and included a substantial delayed draw commitment, providing Creative Solutions with the flexibility to finance future acquisitions. Funds drawn at closing were used to finance the acquisitions.

”Creative Solutions’ stellar reputation for compassionate care has led to robust growth throughout Texas,” said Tracy S. Maziek, head of health care services at Oxford, said in a press release. “We are thrilled to provide the company with an innovative credit facility that will bolster its future acquisition plans.”

Meanwhile, Gary Blake, president and chief executive officer of Creative Solutions, said the funding supports the company’s investment plans going forward.

“We are very enthusiastic to have this opportunity with Oxford Finance,” said Blake said in the press release. “This partnership is pivotal in making our investment strategy a reality.”

Oxford is headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, with offices serving the greater San Diego, San Francisco, Boston and New York City metropolitan areas. It has provided more than $13 billion in loans since 2002.