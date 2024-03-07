Dove Healthcare Adds 5 Skilled Nursing Facilities in Wisconsin; Regional Operator Buys 2 SNFs in East Texas

Expanding its presence across Wisconsin, Dove Healthcare, a post-acute and long-term care provider, is set to integrate five new locations into its network.

Dove Healthcare’s assets will now consist of 10 skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, five assisted living residences, and three independent living complexes.

Dove Healthcare’s new locations are in Barron, Bloomer, Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire, Osseo, and Rice Lake.

On January 1, 2024, Ilan Richland and Isaak Markovits took charge of Dove Healthcare after the previous owner retired. Before this, Richland and Markovits had bought care centers and apartments for older people in Fennimore, Lodi, St. Croix Falls, and Superior, which are now part of Dove Healthcare in Wisconsin.

Jeremy Kiley, the CEO of Dove Healthcare, expressed optimism about the expansion, highlighting the strong foundation of Dove Healthcare’s brand and its support services rooted in Wisconsin. He emphasized the organization’s track record of success with regulatory bodies at both state and national levels.

With Dove Healthcare’s established brand and Wisconsin based support services, as well as long-standing successes with state and national regulatory bodies, Ilan and Isaak recognized the opportunity to better position and enhance support for their Wisconsin Divine locations,” Kiley said in a press release. “We are excited to expand our Dove Healthcare brand and serve more communities throughout Wisconsin.”

Two Skilled Nursing Facilities in East Texas Sell To Regional Operator

Amidst the backdrop of the healthcare sector’s recovery from pandemic-induced challenges, Blueprint, an advisory firm, has played a pivotal role in the sale of two value-add skilled nursing facilities situated in East Texas.

A regional owner-/operator has purchased two east Texas facilities, comprising a total of 320 licensed beds, after the facilities experienced a resurgence in occupancy levels following historical lows and staffing difficulties.

Blueprint facilitated the transaction for the facilities, which are located in close proximity, approximately 15 minutes apart, with strong reputations within their respective markets, according to Blueprint.

Blueprint said a notable factor contributing to the attractiveness of the deal was the assumable HUD debt, featuring an appealing interest rate of 2.90% and a remaining term of over 25 years. This financial aspect added to the appeal of the investment opportunity.

ESI Arranges the Sale of Courtland Manor

Evans Senior Investments (ESI) announced the successful arrangement of the sale of Courtland Manor, a skilled nursing community located in Dover, Delaware. An owner-operator based out of New York was selected as the buyer.

Acting on behalf of an independent owner-operator, ESI facilitated the transaction, resulting in a purchase price of $10,000,000, equivalent to $142,857 per bed.

ESI stated in a press release that despite industry-wide obstacles, the community’s occupancy rate remained resilient, never dropping below 70%.The decision to engage Evans Senior Investments stemmed from the seller’s strategic choice to exit the long-term care industry at an opportune time.

“We take great pride in facilitating the sale of Courtland Manor, a cornerstone of the skilled nursing community in Dover,” stated Evan Jakobsze, Vice President at Evans Senior Investments. “This transaction underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional results for our clients and ensuring a seamless experience for both the buyer and seller.”