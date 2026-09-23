Future Leader: Malee Barker, Director of Hospitality, Avondale Health and Rehab

Malee Barker, Director of Hospitality at Avondale Health and Rehab, has been named to the Future Leaders Awards Class of 2026 by Skilled Nursing News.
To become a Future Leader, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a high-performing employee who is 40 years of age or younger, a passionate worker who knows how to put vision into action, and an advocate for older adults and the committed professionals who ensure their well-being.
Barker sat down with Skilled Nursing News to share what drew her to the skilled nursing industry, the biggest leadership lessons she has learned, her thoughts on the future of skilled nursing, and much more. To learn more about the Future Leaders Awards program, visit https://futureleaders.wtwhmedia.com/.
SNN: What drew you to the skilled nursing industry?
Barker: I was drawn to skilled nursing because of the opportunity to make a meaningful difference in the lives of residents and their families. What started as a career opportunity quickly became something much more personal to me.
I’ve seen firsthand how important compassionate care, communication, and a supportive environment are during some of the most vulnerable moments in a person’s life. Skilled nursing has given me the opportunity to build relationships, advocate for residents, support families, and work alongside an incredible team. That sense of purpose is what continues to motivate me.
SNN: How would you describe your leadership style, and how has it changed over time?
Barker: I would describe my leadership style as supportive, approachable, and leading by example.
Earlier in my career, I thought being a strong leader meant having all the answers. Over time, I’ve learned that leadership is much more about listening, asking questions, empowering others, and being willing to learn alongside your team. I’ve become more intentional about understanding different perspectives and recognizing the strengths each person brings to the table.
I believe the best leaders don’t simply tell people where to go – they help them see their own potential and give them the confidence to get there.
SNN: What is the biggest leadership lesson you’ve learned while serving the skilled nursing industry?
Barker: The biggest lesson I’ve learned is that people come first. Whether it’s a resident, a family member, or a member of your team, people want to feel heard, respected and valued.
I’ve learned that sometimes the most important thing a leader can do is slow down, listen. And truly understand what someone needs. Strong leadership isn’t about being the loudest person in the room; it’s about being someone others can trust and depend on.
SNN: In one word, how would you describe the skilled nursing industry and why?
Barker: Resilient.
Skilled nursing continues to evolve while facing challenges such as workforce shortages, changing regulations, and increasing expectations. Yet every day, dedicated professionals continue showing up and finding ways to provide meaningful care. The resilience of the people who work in this industry is what makes skilled nursing so special
SNN: What do you see as the biggest opportunities and challenges currently facing the skilled nursing industry?
Barker: One of the biggest opportunities is changing the way people view skilled nursing and helping communities understand that these facilities are much more that places to receive medical care. They are communities where people live, build relationships, recover, and create meaningful moments. I also see tremendous opportunities in technology, workforce development, and creating stronger partnerships with hospitals and community organizations.
At the same time, staffing, retention, rising expectations, regulatory demands, and maintaining quality while managing limited resources remain significant challenges. I believe strong leadership, innovation and investing in our people will be key to overcoming those challenges.
SNN: If you had a crystal ball, what do you think will impact the skilled nursing industry over the next 5-10 years?
Barker: I believe technology, workforce development, and the changing needs of an aging population will have a major impact in skilled nursing over the next 5-10 years. We’ll likely see greater use of technology and data to improve communication, efficiency and resident outcomes. At the same time, I think the industry will become even more focused on person-centered care and creating experiences that truly feel like home.
Most importantly, I believe the future of skilled nursing will depend on developing the next generation of leaders and investing in the people who provide care every day.
SNN: In your opinion, what qualities must all Future Leaders possess?
Barker: Future Leaders must possess integrity, empathy, adaptability, courage, and a willingness to learn.
A Future Leader needs to be able to listen before reacting, accept feedback, embrace change, and make difficult decisions while keeping people at the center of those decisions.
I also believe humility is incredibly important. You don’t have to know everything to be a great leader – you have to be willing to learn, surround yourself with good people, and help others grow. Ultimately, a Future Leader should leave the people and organization around them better than they found it.